Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Florida State had its FBS record 36 consecutive bowl appearances snapped in 2018. Since then, returning to the postseason has been a mixed bag for the Seminoles.
Over the last seven seasons, Florida State has only qualified for a bowl game three times. The most recent outing came in 2023 following the College Football Playoff snub where the Seminoles were decimated by Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
That rout led up to a disaster of a 2024 season which resulted in head coach Mike Norvell rebuilding his coaching staff and roster.
READ MORE: Florida State misses out on top target at position of need
Things won't get easier in 2025 with the Seminoles kicking off their slate against Alabama. They'll also have to play three of their final four games of the regular season on the road.
What's certain is that a bowl game appearance is absolutely necessary for Norvell to stave off some of the heat building under his seat.
In a recent projection from Pro Football & Sports Network, Florida State makes its way back to the postseason, just not in the marquee matchup most fans would hope for.
The outlet has the Seminoles taking on the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl. The annual bowl game is scheduled for Friday, December 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Dallas, Texas, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
One way or another, this would mean Florida State wins six or more games in 2025. Last season, Texas State (8-5) and Rice (6-7) faced off in the contest.
Head coach Jeff Traylor is entering his sixth season at UTSA. He's led the Roadrunners to seven or more wins in each of his first five years, including a 12-2 finish in 2021 and an 11-3 mark in 2022.
In 2024, UTSA finished 7-6 and defeated Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Roadrunners are bringing back their starting quarterback, redshirt junior Owen McCown, the son former NFL signal-caller, Josh McCown.
McCown is coming off a career-year where he completed 294/467 passes for 3,424 yards with 25 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing 86 times for 340 yards and three more scores.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok