Florida State's final home game of the 2026 season will also mark Senior Day in Tallahassee. The program is planning to honor 20 Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Sunshine Showdown against the Florida Gators.

Seven players on the list began their college careers at FSU: quarterback Michael Grant, defensive lineman Daniel Lyons, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., linebacker AJ Cottrill, linebacker Brandon Torres, cornerback Quindarrius Jones, and safety Donny Hiebert.

READ MORE: New Era: FSU Football Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

Eight of the outgoing Seminoles are in just their first season with the program.

Considering the new 5-for-5 rule, there are 13 seniors with eligibility remaining who won't be walking on Friday night, That list includes a bunch of contributors such as running back Samuel Singleton Jr., defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls, offensive lineman Bradyn Welch-Joiner, offensive lineman Andre Otto, defensive end Rylan Kennedy, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and punter Daniel Hughes.

Running back Tre Wisner, tight end Desirrio Riles, offensive lineman Chimdia Nwaiwu, linebacker Blake Nichelson, defensive back Donny Hiebert, and defensive back K.J. Kirkland also won't be participating in Senior Day, as of now.

Florida State's new coaching staff, led by head coach Glenn Schumann, will have to determine who they want back next year. Singleton Jr. missed most of the season, but would be a capable option in the backfield alongside Ousmane Kromah and Amari Thomas. Kennedy was a solid starter as well.

Duce Robinson and Quindarrius Jones are two Seminoles with another year of eligibility who plan to be honored. They could still return to FSU, regardless, but this may be an indication into their offseason plans.

Both players have been banged up. Robinson tore his ACL on Halloween and Jones has spent a lot time on the sideline during the second half of the year.

If this is Robinson's final season at FSU, he'll finish his Seminole career with 80 receptions for 1,519 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It's important to note that participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining after this season.

Check out the list of expected honorees below.

Senior Day Ceremony Participants

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— QB Ashton Daniels, 5th

— QB Dean DeNobile, 5th

— QB Michael Grant, Sr.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— WR Duce Robinson, Sr.

— TE Greyson Labiad, 5th

— OL Xavier Chaplin, 5th

— OL Nate Pabst, 5th

— DL Daniel Lyons, 5th

— DL Deante McCray, 5th

— DL Deamontae Diggs, 5th

— DL Jordan Sanders, 5th

— LB Omar Graham Jr., 5th

— LB Mikai Gbayor, 5th

— LB AJ Cottrill, 5th

— LB Brandon Torres, Sr.

— CB Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

— DB Ashlynd Barker, 5th

— DB Donny Hierbert, Sr.

— K Gabe Panikowski, 5th

— LS Caleb Bowers, 5th

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.