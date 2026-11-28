The Florida State Seminoles only produced ten total points for the second consecutive week in a 26-10 loss to the Florida Gators in the annual Sunshine Showdown. The defeat marked the end of the Seminoles' 2026 season.

Trailing 17-3 in the third quarter, FSU was putting together its best drive of the night when quarterback Ashton Daniels went down with an apparent injury. Daniels took a forearm to the head and stayed down on one knee for a few moments before running to the injury tent.

READ MORE: 'They Whooped Us': Rick Stockstill Breaks Down FSU Football's Ugly Loss To Florida

In his absence, sophomore Kevin Sperry promptly entered the game and finished off the possession with a touchdown on a thrilling fourth-down attempt where he stayed alive to find Landen Thomas for the nine-yard score.

The moment drew one of the largest cheers of the night, and suddenly, Doak Campbell Stadium was rocking again. Florida State's defense promptly forced a three-and-out. With the momentum back on the Seminoles' side, Daniels returned, and everything fell apart.

Florida State didn't score over its final six drives, punting twice, turning the ball over on downs two times, and watching Daniels throw a pair of interceptions.

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill explained his decision to stick with Daniels following the loss.

Rick Stockstill "Never Thought About" Benching Ashton Daniels

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) tries to avoid being tackled. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stockstill believed that Daniels was playing 'well', and never thought about keeping Daniels on the sideline in the second half, even with the consistent struggles on offense.

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"Ashton was playing well. We got down there because of his feet. He was playing well," Stockstill said. "When Kevin came in we ran the ball three times and he scrambled around and found that, but again like I said last week, you gotta look at the thing in totality of what we see during the week. You don't ever make changes just to make a change. It's got to be a change where it's earned."

"You feel that the guy coming in is going to give you a better opportunity," Stockstill added. "And Ashton played well the first half and till he got hurt on that drive, and he missed a couple throws there in the fourth quarter. But no, I’d never thought about it. So, no sir."

Even the most garnet-shaded of glasses couldn't cloud that Daniels had a bad night. He completed 18/32 passes for 183 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while adding 21 carries for 30 yards. Daniels was also sacked a season-high six times, despite having an average of 3.5 seconds to throw.

Decisions can be backed off by data from weekly practice, but it's a whole different animal when the bullets are flying on Saturdays (or Fridays).

There's no guarantee that Sperry would've won the game or performed any better. However, it was obvious that Daniels is what he is: a below-average starting quarterback.

That was already evident when Florida State brought him in as a transfer in January. The proof was in the pudding for much of the fall too.

Over his final four games, Daniels completed 68/118 for 730 yards with 0 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Sure, he set a school record for quarterback rushing touchdowns in a single season, but Daniels only found the end zone once in November and never rushed for over 38 yards, despite FSU practically having zero running backs.

As of now, Daniels leads the FBS with 16 interceptions, four more than the next closest player. He was only the third Florida State quarterback to throw 16 or more picks over the last 30 years.

Daniels finishes his career with a 1-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. 38 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions.

Florida State tried to ride Daniels until the wheels fell off. The problem is that no one recognized that the Seminoles were driving on straight rims for quite some time, and now they'll need a lot of maintenance this offseason.

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