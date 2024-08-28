Betting Odds Begin To Shift In Boston College's Favor After FSU's Loss
Florida State's 2024 season is just beginning and there's still a lot of football left to play. The Seminoles are coming off an upset loss to Georgia Tech but don't have much time to lick their wounds before Boston College comes to town on Labor Day.
Sporting a dynamic rushing attack that includes quarterback Thomas Castellanos, running back Kye Robichaux, and Treshaun Ward, FSU's defense will need to be ready to respond against the Eagles after allowing 190 yards on the ground to the Yellow Jackets.
Considering the outcome of Florida State's season-opener, betters are wary to back the program heading into Monday night. In fact, the line has been trending in Boston College's direction despite the Seminoles remaining more than a two-touchdown favorite.
FSU was regarded as a 23-point favorite against the Eagles earlier this summer on DraftKings. That number is flipping rapidly with five days until kickoff. Currently, the Seminoles sit with a 15.5-point edge and have a massive advantage of -675 on the money line. The over/under is set at 50 points.
It's obvious that no one really knows what to expect from the garnet and gold ahead of this matchup, especially considering the way this game went last year. Florida State jumped out to a 31-10 advantage in Chestnut Hill in 2023 but went cold in the second half as the Eagles came roaring back before eventually falling short, 31-29.
In the defeat, Castellanos torched Florida State's defense to the tune of 20/33 passing for 305 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 16 times for 95 yards and another score, including a 45-yard scamper. It'll be interesting to see how Castellanos performs under the tutelage of new head coach Bill O'Brien.
This will be FSU's first game in Doak Campbell Stadium since renovations began on the iconic arena. Capacity will be limited throughout the season while the program makes a series of upgrades that will be completed before the 2025 campaign. The Seminoles have won nine straight games at home dating back to the 2022 season.
Florida State and Boston College will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 2. The game will be televised on ESPN.
