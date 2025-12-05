FSU football exploring D2 quarterback as transfer option

The Florida State Seminoles are moving forward with their quarterback room after senior Tommy Castellanos had his initial waiver denied by the NCAA.

Based on Castellanos and head coach Mike Norvell's comments over the last week, it appears doubtful that the veteran signal-caller will be back in Tallahassee in 2026.

That means the Seminoles will be turning to the transfer portal to find their starter for the third consecutive season.

An early option has reportedly emerged for Florida State.

FSU In Contact With D2 Quarterback Transfer

Quarterback Marcus Stokes (3) looks for an open receiver during the Spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Florida State is one of the schools to reach out to West Florida quarterback transfer, Marcus Stokes. Programs such as Syracuse, Iowa, and Northwestern are also showing interest in Stokes after he declared his intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.

Stokes has spent the first three years of his college career at the D2 level. With that being said, he's expected to be a coveted prospect in the quarterback market.

The move worked out for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, after all.

Stokes is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, which goes to the top player in D2. In 12 appearances this season, Stokes completed 223/368 passes (60.1%) for 3,297 yards with 30 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He rushed 82 times for 367 yards and ten more scores. He threw for 300+ yards in five games, 3+ touchdowns in five games, and rushed for a score in six different contests.

The Florida native was originally committed to Florida as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. However, he ended up parting ways with the Gators and staying in the Sunshine State to play for the Argonauts.

During his three seasons at West Florida, Stokes completed 338/581 passes for 4,890 yards with 44 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. He rushed 153 times for 587 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Back in 2022, Stokes took an unofficial visit to Florida State. He didn't report a scholarship offer from the Seminoles but Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz are familiar with him.

Stokes will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop. It'll be interesting to see how hard Florida State pushes, as there will likely be other names who surface at quarterback.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Redshirt Junior Brock Glenn

Redshirt Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Junior Michael Grant

Redshirt Freshman Kevin Sperry

True Freshman Jaden O'Neal

