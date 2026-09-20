Breaking Down The Best And Worst FSU Football Performances vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles showcased plenty of fight in a 50-36 loss to a top-10 Alabama squad. It didn't end up being enough, as the Crimson Tide took control of the game late in the second quarter, and never relented from there.

Florida State produced a season-high 36 points, but another poor effort on defense and three turnovers doomed the Seminoles in Tuscaloosa.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Collapse Against Alabama: 'I'm Pissed Off Right Now'

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?

*Minimum 15 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis, where each play is broken down into grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade, while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play, but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown pass after Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) fell down, leaving him uncovered at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. WR Duce Robinson (78.5) - 66 snaps

After quiet outings against New Mexico State and SMU, Robinson made his mark in Tuscaloosa. He recorded a season-high 6 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown that gave the Seminoles an early lead.

Robinson only had 5 total catches in the first 2 games. Obviously, Florida State needs to prioritize getting him the football.

2. WR Jayvan Boggs (72.3) - 48 snaps

Boggs hauled in a career-high 2 receptions for 69 yards. His 35-yard catch and 34-yard catch were the longest in his two seasons as a Seminole.

While Boggs didn't drop a ball, he only caught 2 of the 8 targets that came his way.

3. QB Ashton Daniels (68.5) - 67 snaps

It was an up-and-down outing for Ashton Daniels. He did throw for 377 yards, the second-most of his career, and accumulated 4 total touchdowns. However, his 3 interceptions were puzzling, as Daniels simply made poor decisions.

Alabama scored 9 points off of Daniels' turnovers. I doubt a quarterback change is coming, even if fans want to see Malachi Marshall sooner rather than later.

4. RB Samuel Singleton Jr. (67.5) - 15 snaps

Singleton Jr. rushed 4 times for 7 yards, and caught 2 passes for 67 yards. His 65-yard reception in the third quarter was one of Florida State's biggest plays of the night.

Shortly after that catch, Singleton Jr. went to the sideline with an injury. He was spotted leaving the field on crutches and his status is uncertain right now.

5. Ousmane Kromah (66.9) - 49 snaps

Kromah did as much as he could on the ground, considering the lack of success by the offensive line. He rushed 17 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama had allowed less than 50 yards on the ground coming into the matchup.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner (54.2) - 67 snaps

Welch-Joiner made his third straight start at center. Like most of the offensive line, he wasn't very effective against the run. Welch-Joiner was FSU's highest-graded pass-blocker (76.2).

4. OL Nate Pabst (53.4) - 67 snaps

Pabst's move to right tackle might be permanent for the Seminoles. After sliding into the spot in the second half against SMU, he started on the outside in Florida State's first road game.

His performance was below average, but part of that is on Chimdia Nwaiwu for being unplayable, and forcing the Seminoles to use Pabst at tackle instead of guard.

3. OL Paul Bowling (49.9) - 67 snaps

Bowling made his first start at right guard since transferring to Florida State. He allowed a team-high 4 pressures and graded out at 27.8 as a pass blocker.

2. TE Desirrio Riles (46.6) - 34 snaps

Riles didn't record a catch and is still a net negative as a blocker. I'm not sure what positive quality he brings to the Seminoles at the moment.

1. OL Xavier Chaplin (36.7) - 67 snaps

From first to worst. Chaplin was Florida State's highest-graded player on offense against SMU. Now, he's all the way at the bottom of the list.

To put it plainly, Chaplin played terribly against Alabama. He allowed 3 pressures and had the worst pass-blocking grade on the team. Chaplin had a pair of killer penalties late in the game.

Full Grades:

Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trae'shawn Brown (17) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. DL Kevin Wynn (72.4) - 16 snaps

Wynn was credited with 2 tackles in 16 snaps, the second-most of his career. The Seminoles should consider getting him on the field more often, as the middle of the defense can't hold up against the run.

2. DL Darryll Desir (67.9) - 21 snaps

Desir returned from an injury but didn't see a ton of playing time. He recorded one tackle and had one of the better pass-rushing grades, creating one pressure.

3. LB Caleb LaVallee (65.5) - 26 snaps

LaVallee came off the bench, but it was good to see him on the field after exiting the SMU loss in the second half due to injury. He totaled 2 tackles.

4. DB K.J. Kirkland (64.6) - 22 snaps

Kirkland was another Seminole to return to the lineup from an injury. He wasn't credited with any statistics.

5. DL Mandrell Desir (64.5) - 40 snaps

Desir totaled 2 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He didn't record a stop in the second half.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. DL Jalen Anderson (49.4) - 43 snaps

Anderson actually ended the game with 4 tackles, but he missed 2 attempts and was a non-factor when Alabama put the ball on the ground.

4. DB Quindarrius Jones (48.7) - 43 snaps

Jones didn't do anything against the run, missed his lone attempted tackle, and allowed 1 reception for 17 yards.

3. DB CJ Richard Jr. (48.6) - 58 snaps

CJ Richard Jr. recorded the most tackles by a Seminole defender in 2026, totaling 12 stops. However, he missed a team-high 3 tackles, and surrendered 2 catches on 2 targets for 16 yards.

2. LB Mikai Gbayor (44.7) - 34 snaps

Gbayor recorded 4 total tackles, but he missed a tackle and gave up 4 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on 4 targets.

1. DB Ashlynd Barker (30.0) - 51 snaps

It was a pathetic outing for one of Florida State's leaders against Alabama. Barker looked like he didn't want to show up for the game. His body language was bad, and his play between the lines was somehow worse.

The Crimson Tide scored 2 touchdowns off poor angles from Barker. He gave up 4 receptions on 4 targets for 53 yards.

To add to the misery, Barker missed 3 tackles.

Full Grades:

Pro Football Focus

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.