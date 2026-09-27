Breaking Down The Best And Worst FSU Football Performances vs. Central Arkansas Bears

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Central Arkansas Bears without much drama in a 34-7 victory on Saturday afternoon. Florida State's starting offense scored on six of its seven possessions, making quick work of the Bears' defense.

However, Central Arkansas chewed off a ton of clock, making it tough for the Seminoles to get enough opportunities to truly light up the scoreboard.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in FSU's second victory?

*Minimum 10 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis, where each play is broken down into grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade, while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play, but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. WR Jayvan Boggs (89.4) - 36 snaps

Boggs exploded in the victory against Central Arkansas, reeling in all 6 of his targets for 122 yards and a touchdown. His score in the third quarter put FSU up 31-7.

The sophomore is averaging 20 yards per catch in 2026 and has doubled his receiving total from last year.

2. RB Ousmane Kromah (88.7) - 24 snaps

Kromah keeps chugging along, and he's quickly becoming a star for the Seminoles. He rushed 11 times for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In 2025, Kromah totaled 408 yards and 0 touchdowns in 12 games. He's already scored on the ground 5 times and will break his freshman yardage total next weekend.

3. LG Andre Otto (81.3) - 46 snaps

Otto recorded the highest PFF grade of his career. He didn't allow a single pressure for the first time this season, and has quietly been pretty consistent since the opener against New Mexico State.

4. QB Ashton Daniels (80.5) - 46 snaps

It was an average day for Ashton Daniels, who completed 12/18 passes for 224 yards with 2 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 3 rushes for 34 yards.

Daniels hit 5 passing plays of 30+ yards, throwing a 29-yard touchdown to Duce Robinson on the opening drive and a 34-yard score to Jayvan Boggs in the third quarter.

However, he was picked off right before halftime after a miscommunication on a route with Quintrevion Wisner. Plus, he threw incompletions on third down on both of the possessions where FSU had to settle for a field goal in the red zone.

5. WR Jasen Lopez (74.0) - 17 snaps

After all the hype, Florida State fans finally got to see Jasen Lopez catch a pass on Saturday. He recorded 2 receptions for 18 yards, with one of those nearly going for a touchdown.

Lopez also did some good work as a punt returner.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. WR Micahi Danzy (62.0) - 35 snaps

Danzy's second year at wide receiver has been quiet so far. He only caught 2 passes for 15 yards against Central Arkansas, with one of those being on a jet sweep.

He didn't earn high marks for his blocking or route running in the victory.

4. RG Paul Bowling (58.9) - 46 snaps

Bowling started at right guard for the second straight game. Though he didn't allow a pressure, he had some struggles as a run-blocker.

3. TE Landen Thomas (49.3) - 31 snaps

It's probably not a great sign for the Seminoles when their three lowest-graded players are all tight ends. That's what the bottom three looks like this week.

No tight end recorded a catch against Central Arkansas. Thomas had the worst receiving grade on the team (49.6).

2. TE Desirrio Riles (45.8) - 26 snaps

Riles wasn't any better, with a receiving grade of (51.3). His run-blocking grade of 42.7 was the second-worst on the team behind Chase Loftin.

1. TE Chase Loftin (44.5) - 12 snaps

Loftin holds the bottom spot this week with a 37.4 run-blocking grade. This tight end room is a liability for the Seminoles, even if Mike Norvell doesn't want to admit it.

Full Grades:

FSU Offense Grades vs. Central Arkansas | Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Central Arkansas Bears quarterback Donovyn Omolo (3) throws against Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. DB Antonio Cromartie Jr. (74.8) - 18 snaps

The Seminole legacy recorded Florida State's only pass deflection of the game. He also totaled 3 tackles in action off the bench.

Cromatie Jr. didn't allow a catch.

2. DB K.J. Kirkland (73.6) - 21 snaps

Kirkland put together one of his steadier performances of the season, putting up 3 tackles. He delivered a big hit in the first half that put some fear into the Central Arkansas receivers.

3. DL Daniel Lyons (73.6) - 37 snaps

Lyons made his 4th straight start to begin the season. He recorded 3 tackles and 1 quarterback hurry, generating 2 pressures.

4. DE Rylan Kennedy (70.9) - 31 snaps

Kennedy was able to suit up despite leaving the loss to Alabama with an injury. He finished with 2 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

It was his most productive game of the season.

5. DB CJ Richard Jr. (70.6) - 44 snaps

Richard Jr. led Florida State in tackles for the second straight game, recording 8 total stops. He gave up 1 catch for 4 yards on 2 targets.

He's only allowed 20 receiving yards in the last 2 games.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. DE Jalen Anderson (54.2) - 32 snaps

Anderson compiled 1 pressure but wasn't credited with a tackle. Once again, he didn't do much against the run, and finds himself in the bottom 4 for the second straight week.

4. DB Jamari Howard (47.9) - 12 snaps

Howard made his season debut late in the game. He didn't record any statistics but committed a pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter that kept Central Arkansas' drive alive.

3. DL Franklin Whitley (47.4) - 25 snaps

Whitley saw the first snaps of his career in the second half. Despite being on the field for 25 snaps, he wasn't credited with any statistics.

2. DE Jaemin Pinckney (47.4) - 13 snaps

Pinckney was another freshman who stepped on the field for the first time. He didn't record a tackle during Central Arkansas' longest drive of the game.

1. DB Nehemiah Chandler (37.4) - 55 snaps

Chandler made his first start at Florida State with Quindarrius Jones out due to an injury. He recorded 1 tackle and had the worst coverage grade on the team (37.4).

Full Grades:

FSU Football Defense Grades vs. Central Arkansas | Pro Football Focus

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