Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

The Florida State Seminoles have completed the first third of the 2026 season, compiling a 2-2 record through four games.

Though it's still relatively early in the campaign, injuries are already starting to pile up across the roster.

In the win over Central Arkansas, Florida State was without multiple members of the two-deep on both sides of the ball. Standout linebacker Chris Jones went down with a knee injury during the game, but was able to return, which was a positive sign.

READ MORE: 23 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 34-7 Win Against Central Arkansas

With the Seminoles turning the page to their second conference game of the season, head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on a few players who were unavailable on Saturday.

Mike Norvell Provides Update On Injured Players After Central Arkansas

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) catches an interception as New Mexico State wide receiver TJ Pride (7) defends during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, the Seminoles were without starters such as sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir and senior cornerback Quindarrius Jones. Desir missed the loss to SMU and returned in limited fashion for the Alabama defeat. It's unclear how Jones was injured.

Senior linebacker Caleb LaVallee also couldn't go against Central Arkansas. LaVallee went down in Tuscaloosa and had to be assisted off the field.

Jones forced a turnover in each of Florida State's two games, so Norvell would love to get him back on the field sooner rather than later.

LaVallee has totaled 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass deflection. With Blake Nichelson and Izayia Williams already sidelined, the Seminoles can't afford to lose him for long.

Desir is disappointing early in the season, recording 2 tackles in 2 appearances.

"It was each of those guys dealing with different issues. Caleb, unfortunately, went down last week and was unable to make it back," Norvell said. "Obviously, Darryll's had a couple of missed opportunities. Q’s dealing with a few issues. Situational issues that they're all working through."

"But all those guys are guys that we count on. Hopeful to get them back as we get into ACC play," Norvell added.

Sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey has yet to debut this season. Norvell believes that could change this upcoming weekend.

Freshman pass-catcher Devin Carter is working his way back from a preseason injury.

"Hopefully we'll get Tae’Shaun (Gelsey) back in action here this next week," Norvell said. "But seeing that we've been really thin in that regard, Devin Carter is still working through his process of getting back."

Florida State continues its home stand against Virginia on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

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