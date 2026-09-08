Breaking Down The Best And Worst FSU Football Performances vs. SMU Mustangs

The Florida State Seminoles are reeling after their first loss of the 2026 season. Despite being outgained by over 200 yards and being dominated situationally on both sides of the ball, the Seminoles still had a chance to pull off an upset against SMU.

Instead, FSU's offense went three-and-out after the defense picked off Kevin Jennings for the second time. The Mustangs followed that up with a methodical drive where they chewed up most of the clock and set up a short field goal to escape Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Frustrating Loss To SMU: 'You're Sick To See It'

Florida State couldn't stop Jennings through the air, and got basically nothing out of Ashton Daniels on the other end.

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?

*Minimum 15 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. LT Xavier Chaplin (72.6) - 69 snaps

It's probably not a great sign when four of your top five players on offense are offensive linemen. That doesn't bode well for how the skill players and quarterback performed against SMU.

Chaplin was Florida State's most solid all-around offensive lineman in the loss. He allowed 2 pressures in 31 opportunities and didn't commit a penalty after two in Week 0.

2. RB Ousmane Kromah (71.9) - 50 snaps

Kromah continues to be the bright spot for the Seminoles through two games. After not breaking the 100-yard mark as a true freshman, he's already dipped into triple digits twice in 2026.

On Monday night, Kromah was Florida State's only consistent threat on offense, rushing 22 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His 54-yard run was one of the Seminoles' four plays that generated 20+ yards.

Kromah does need to improve as a pass-blocker. He was shaky in that aspect at a couple of different points.

3. LG Andre Otto (68.4) - 69 snaps

Otto was fine, allowing just 1 pressure. He played a lot better than his Week 0 outing.

4. Bradyn Welch-Joiner (67.0) - 69 snaps

Despite the grade, Welch-Joiner still leaves a lot to be desired. His mobility is lacking and he has a tendency to be beaten across his face.

Welch-Joiner only gave up 1 pressure, but he needs to be a lot better if this offensive line is going to figure out its issues.

5. RG Nate Pabst (63.8) - 69 snaps

Pabst's versatility was on display against SMU. He started at right guard for the second straight game. However, Chimdia Nwaiwu couldn't hold up and was benched in the third quarter.

That led the Seminoles to flex Pabst out to right tackle, and insert Paul Bowling at right guard. It'll be interesting to see if they keep that lineup moving forward.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. QB Ashton Daniels (58.0) - 69 snaps

Whether it was the fans in the stands, the team on the other sideline, or Florida State's own coaching staff, everyone knew that the passing "attack" presented basically zero threat. Nothing was in flow. Ashton Daniels was slow to go through his progressions and hesitated to let the ball fly. The effort from the receivers was average at best and the blocking broke down numerous times.

Daniels finished 12/23 for 125 yards and a touchdown, just over 300 yards shy of what Kevin Jennings accumulated. With no worries through the air, SMU loaded up the box to stop the run, and it showed.

4. TE Landen Thomas (57.9) - 42 snaps

Thomas had his struggles as a blocker once again, and wasn't able to come down with either of his 2 targets.

3. TE Desirrio Riles (57.6) - 40 snaps

Riles is in the bottom five for the second straight week. It's not great for the tight end room to have both of their starters on this section of the list.

He did catch 2 of his 3 targets for 9 yards, including a fourth-down conversion on FSU's touchdown drive in the third quarter. However, the Seminoles are asking a lot out of Riles as a blocker, and he just doesn't have the ability to meet those expectations.

Plus, Riles' lone drop came on the final drive and basically ended any hope of Florida State pulling off a miracle.

2. RT Chimdia Nwaiwu (53.6) - 36 snaps

Nwaiwu was the wild card entering the season for FSU's offensive line. The Seminoles had plenty of good things to say during the preseason, but that hasn't translated into the first two games.

The FCS transfer didn't look up for the challenge against New Mexico State. That was the story again on Monday night. Nwaiwu allowed 2 pressures and a sack, accumulating a porous pass-blocking grade of 38.4.

Nwaiwu was benched in the second half. Florida State brought in Paul Bowling, who had a pass-blocking grade of 29.7.

1. WR Micahi Danzy (50.7) - 64 snaps

Danzy was Florida State's third-lowest-graded run-blocker. I don't put a ton of weight into that since you shouldn't have your Olympic-level athlete in those scenarios anyway. That's a coaching issue.

He caught 2 of his 4 targets for 18 yards. One of those was a jet sweep that SMU read perfectly. Danzy was credited with a drop, which came on a 3rd down screen in the third quarter. However, once again, the Mustangs were in the right spot.

SMU was in man coverage, which meant the defender assigned to Danzy tracked him pre-snap and was already making the tackle as soon as the ball arrived.

Full Grades:

Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) celebrates a Florida State Seminoles first down. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Highest Graded Players:

1. DB Ashlynd Barker (82.4) - 62 snaps

Barker finished with 7 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 1 interception. His pick in the fourth quarter came at a key moment. Barker gave Florida State an opportunity to win the game, but the offense squandered it.

He was only targeted twice, allowing 1 catch for 30 yards. Barker and Ja'Bril Rawls were the only defenders to play 50+ snaps who didn't miss a tackle.

2. DB Quindarrius Jones (75.0) - 47 snaps

Jones forced a turnover for the second straight game, punching out and recovering a fumble in the first quarter. He also added 2 tackles.

He did give up 2 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Jones missed a tackle on Yannick Smith's 79-yard score in the fourth quarter. Part of that was an alignment issue, as all of Florida State's DBs were 10+ yards off the receivers on 3rd and 6.

3. DB Nehemiah Chandler (74.0) - 26 snaps

Chandler came off the bench, primarily replacing Jones for stretches of the game. He picked off the only pass that came his way, intercepting Jennings in the end zone.

However, Chandler made a poor decision to bring the ball out. He was tackled at the 3, putting the offense in a tough situation, which ended with a punt.

4. LB Caleb LaVallee (69.3) - 26 snaps

LaVallee made his presence with 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

In the second quarter, LaVallee brought down Dramekco Green behind the line of scrimmage. Two plays later, he stepped up for a pass deflection that would've resulted in a first down.

The effort paid off as SMU missed a field goal. LaVallee was injured late in the game, and his status moving forward is unclear.

5. DE Rylan Kennedy (67.1) - 40 snaps

Kennedy wasn't credited with any statistics in the loss. He did record 2 pressures.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. DB Ma'Khi Jones (55.6) - 65 snaps

Jones missed a tackle and gave up 4 receptions on 5 targets for 88 yards. 64 of those yards were after the catch.

The Duke transfer has been disappointing so far.

4. DL Mandrell Desir (54.4) - 41 snaps

Speaking of disappointing. Florida State ponied up to keep the twins this offseason. Darryll was injured and unable to play, while Mandrell recorded as many tackles as the person reading this article.

He did have a sick crossover that ended up in a pancake though. He wasn't any better at defending the run.

3. LB Chris Jones (52.3) - 53 snaps

Jones was solid against the run, but he did miss a tackle. The main issues, as always with Florida State's linebackers, came in coverage. Jones gave up 3 catches for 42 yards and wasn't able to keep up with SMU's skill players laterally.

2. DL Jordan Sanders (50.7) - 18 snaps

Sanders recorded 1 tackle in limited action off the bench. He outsnapped Kevin Wynn for the second straight game despite missing most of the spring and summer due to injury.

1. DE Jalen Anderson (47.3) - 31 snaps

Anderson was Florida State's lowest-graded player, per PFF. He generated a team-high 3 pressures but wasn't able to get home on any of those attempts.

He overran Jennings on a 3rd and 10 in the first half, which resulted in a touchdown pass to old friend Randy Pittman Jr.

Regardless of his grade this week, Anderson is one of the few Seminoles who have any chance of impacting the pass rush.

Full Grades:

Pro Football Focus

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