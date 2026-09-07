FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of No. 19 SMU

The Florida State Seminoles are entering their second game week of the 2026 season.

After taking care of business against New Mexico State, the Seminoles welcome the No. 19 SMU Mustangs to Doak Campbell Stadium.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs are opening their fall slate in Tallahassee, in what should be a rocking environment. Florida State and SMU are the only two college football teams playing on Labor Day.

With just hours remaining before the contest, Florida State released its updated depth chart.

Florida State Updates Depth Chart For SMU Game

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State provided a fresh depth chart with its game notes for the matchup against the Mustangs.

The Seminoles made two changes compared to the initial two-deep from last week, but nothing really significant.

True freshman safety Jordan Crutchfield was removed from the depth chart while dealing with an injury. Senior Donny Hiebert will be the primary backup to Ashlynd Barker at ROVER.

The only other difference is that sophomore safety Antonio Cromartie Jr. has been elevated to a co-backup with K.J. Kirkland behind CJ Richard Jr. at one of the safety spots. Kirkland will be unavailable against SMU.

Check out the full depth chart below.

#FSU depth chart for SMU Mustangs.



No significant changes compared to last week. A few shifting parts in the defensive backfield. #Noles pic.twitter.com/T2PbrGjIxq — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) September 7, 2026

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Malachi Marshall, Jr. OR Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

Running Back:

1. Samuel Singleton Jr., Sr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Teriq Mallory

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Chastan Brown, So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, So.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Sean Poret, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

Nose Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

2. Kevin Wynn, So. OR Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deante McCray, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Izayia Williams, Fr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Linebacker:

1. Caleb LaVallee, Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, Sr.

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Quindarrius Jones, Sr.

2. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Donny Hiebert, Sr.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

2. Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Samuel Singleton, Sr.

2. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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