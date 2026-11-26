The Florida State Seminoles concluded their coaching search earlier this week, agreeing to a five-year contract with Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to spark a turnaround in Tallahassee.

Schumann takes over at Florida State following nearly two decades working under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. Though he's a first-time head coach, he's got plenty of experience and lessons to fall back on from his mentors.

READ MORE: Potential Candidates To Join Glenn Schumann's First FSU Football Coaching Staff

While Schumann is only 36 years old, he clearly caught the Seminoles' attention. Since the move became official, reactions from around the country have been pouring in, and most of them are positive.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles recently gave his nod of approval to Florida State's new head coach.

Todd Bowles On Schumann: 'An Outstanding Coach And An Even Greater Person'

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann arrives before the start of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, October 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bowles heaped praise on Schumann and made it known that he believes the Seminoles are bringing in the right guy.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I think he's an outstanding coach and an even greater person. I think they're getting the top of a class act," Bowles said. "He's a very class act, smart football coach, big at player relationships, he understands guys real well. He's a great teacher that way. I think they got a heck of a guy."

I asked Bucs HC Todd Bowles, a fellow defensive-minded coach, about Florida State’s new head coach, Glenn Schumann.



Bowles’ son, Troy, played for Schumann at Georgia in 2023-24.



“I think he’s a great coach and an even greater person. I think they’re [FSU] getting the top of a… pic.twitter.com/46nr5dV4ba — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 25, 2026

If you're wondering where the connection is, Bowles' son, Troy Bowles, signed with the Bulldogs as a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class. Schumann was Bowles' primary recruiter out of high school.

A four-star linebacker, Bowles spent two seasons under Schumann's tutelage, appearing in seven games and totaling five tackles. During that period, Todd Bowles was able to make it Athens a few times to watch the Bulldogs practice, providing him with an inside look at Schumann's approach.

Bowles transferred to Michigan last year. He's putting together a breakout campaign in 2026, recording 89 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection.

It says a lot that Bowles spoke so highly of Schumann. He might not have the same feeling in a few weeks if the new Florida State head coach tries to poach wide receivers coach Bryan McLendon from the Buccaneers. McLendon worked at Georgia from 2022-23.

Schumann will have his introductory press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.