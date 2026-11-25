Now that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has officially been hired as Florida State's head coach, he has to get to work on filling out his staff. The Seminoles will likely be working with a clean slate, outside of the possibility of retaining current assistants such as Ernie Sims, Nick Williams, and Kam Martin.

Regardless, there will be plenty of new faces in Tallahassee when the 2027 season kicks off.

READ MORE: New Era: FSU Football Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

Here are some potential assistant coaches that might make sense for Schumann to target.

Offensive Coordinator/QBs coach

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell looks on before the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kade Bell, Pittsburgh, OC/QBs Coach

It's important for Schumann to surround himself with a strong offensive mind and experienced play-caller, considering his pedigree on the other side of the ball. Pittsburgh's Kade Bell is one of the up-and-comers in the country, fielding productive offenses with the Panthers and displaying his ability as a developer, particularly with Mason Heintschel.

Bell coached at nearby Valdosta State within the last decade, the same city where Schumann was born. Pittsburgh got off to a 5-0 start, but Heintschel's ACL injury derailed the campaign. The 33-year-old made a little over $900K this fall.

Kevin Decker, Memphis, OC/QBs Coach

Decker developed Colton Joseph at Old Dominion and followed that up with a strong campaign at Memphis. The Tigers lead the country in total offense and are top-10 in scoring offense. Decker has been at the forefront of that attack, along with the rise of D2 quarterback transfer Marcus Stokes, who has thrown 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Though he doesn't have any known ties to Schumann, a P4 program is going to take a shot on Decker sooner rather than later. He's making about $500K annually over the next two years.

Charlie Weis Jr., LSU, OC

Weis Jr. has been one of the early names connected to Florida State's offensive coordinator opening. He currently holds the same role at LSU, and has worked for Lane Kiffin at multiple stops for much of the last decade, including Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic.

The 33-year-old has taken on the primary play-calling role for the Tigers. Though it's been a disappointing season, LSU's offense is still among the best in the FBS, ranking No. 10 in total yards per game. He makes $2.5 million and has a buyout north of $5.7 million, so it would take a big commitment from the Seminoles to pull Weis Jr. from Baton Rouge.

Brandon Streeter, Georgia, QBs Coach

Streeter joined Georgia in 2023 as an offensive analyst and was promoted to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2026 season. Bulldogs' quarterback Gunner Stockton has taken another step under his leadership, throwing 22 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, and completing 72.4% of his passes.

Formerly an offensive coordinator at Liberty, Richmond, and Clemson, it would probably take a similar role to convince Streeter to leave Athens for Florida State. The Tigers were inconsistent on offense when he was the program's OC in 2022. He would be a bargain hire compared to the other three candidates that have been mentioned so far.

Montgomery VanGorder, Philadelphia Eagles, Assistant QBs Coach

Admittedly, this one is a little out there. VanGorder is currently the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Before leaping to the NFL, he worked at Georgia for six seasons as an offensive quality control coach, assisting with quarterbacks in 2023 and 2024.

VanGorder hasn't been a position coach or called plays during his young career. This might be a little too risky for the Seminoles.

Running Backs Coach

FSU football’s Kam Martin discusses Seminoles running back room. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kam Martin, Florida State, RBs Coach

Schumann should at least consider keeping Martin on board. The young position coach worked through adversity all season as he slowly lost basically his entire running back room to injuries. Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. both showed clear signs of improvement when healthy, and freshman Amari Thomas was capable enough to guide FSU to a road win.

Martin brings a ton of energy to the table. The recruiting is still a question mark, but he did land blue-chip Jayden Miles.

Josh Crawford, Georgia, RBs Coach

Crawford has served as Georgia's running backs coach and run game coordinator since 2024. Following a long stint at the high school level, he worked at Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech before being hired by the Bulldogs.

Though unlikely, maybe Schumann can pull Crawford if he's given a co-OC title, or something of that nature. He makes around $450K per year.

Robert Edwards, Georgia, Offensive Assistant

Edwards played at Georgia in the 1990s and was actually a college teammate of Kirby Smart. He was a head coach for multiple high schools from 2009-25. The Bulldogs brought him on as an offensive assistant leading up to the 2026 season, where he assists Crawford in the backfield.

The 52-year-old is a former NFL first-round pick and has deep ties across the Peach State. He's only making roughly $90K.

Dell McGee, Georgia State, Head Coach

This one could be a bit of a stretch. McGee is currently the head coach at Georgia State, but he's only 11-26, including a 1-11 mark in 2025. If the Panthers lose their regular season finale, it's possible that he'll be let go. McGee has a long history of coaching running backs and spent eight years at Georgia from 2016-23.

McGee and Schumann were on the same staff for eight seasons. He's making around $850K in base salary.

Wide Receivers Coach

Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley during warm up before the start of a NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Coley, Georgia, WRs Coach

Coley previously worked for Florida State for five seasons under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher. Could he return to Tallahassee with Glenn Schumann? Since leaving the Seminoles, he's spent time at Miami, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

Overall, Coley and Schumann have seven seasons of experience together. Play-calling isn't necessarily his strength, but Coley is a strong recruiter with ties in Florida and Georgia. His salary is about $850K.

Bryan McClendon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WRs Coach

McClendon has a vast background coaching receivers, working at Georgia, South Carolina, and Oregon, prior to leaping to the NFL in 2024. He was the wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2022-23, spending two seasons alongside Schumann.

The Buccaneers could make a coaching change, with the franchise on pace to miss the postseason for the second straight year. If so, McClendon will be looking for a new job. FSU would probably have to throw a co-OC title, at a minimum, to lure him back to college.

Jalen Harris, Georgia, Asst. Quality Control

Harris has worked for Georgia since 2024, earning a promotion to assistant wide receivers coach before the 2026 season. He previously was the wide receivers coach at UAB, and served as a special teams graduate assistant at Arkansas. Harris spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Tight Ends Coach

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end coach Todd Hartley before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Todd Hartley, Georgia, TEs Coach

Hartley has been coaching tight ends at Georgia since 2019, and added assistant head coach responsibilities in 2023. He's pretty entrenched in Athens at the moment, so it would take a special opportunity to get him to Florida State. Maybe co-offensive coordinator duties are enough, but the Seminoles might have to go all in on Hartley as offensive coordinator.

He's a proven recruiter and developer. Hartley graduated from Georgia, and previously worked at Miami, West Virginia, and Marshall. He was the Bulldogs' director of personnel in 2025, so he has experience in multiple roles. Hartley is making $925K this season.

Mark Johnson, Georgia, Asst. Quality Control

Johnson worked his way up from student assistant to tight ends coach at Tennessee Tech within just four seasons. Following that, Georgia brought him on as an assistant quality control coach, where he works alongside Hartley.

Though still young and relatively unproven, Johnson has displayed the type of work ethic that Florida State needs to get back on track.

John Lilly, Georgia, Senior Offensive Asst.

Lilly previously served in a variety of roles at Florida State from 1995-2007, spending his final decade with the program as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. Since then, he's worked for Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, and the Carolina Panthers.

He returned to Georgia as a senior offensive assistant in 2025. Lilly has ample experience coaching tight ends if Florida State is looking for a seasoned veteran.

Offensive Line Coach

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels arrives at Sanford Stadium before the start of a NCAA college football game between Samford and Georgia in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Syndication Online Athens | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stacy Searels, Georgia, Senior Offensive Asst.

Searels has over three decades of experience at the college level. Since 2003, he's worked for LSU, Georgia, Texas, Virginia Tech, Miami, and North Carolina. He returned to the Bulldogs in 2022 as offensive line coach.

However, Searels took on a senior offensive assistant role in 2026, with Georgia promoting Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach. If Searels wants to get back on the field, there might be an opportunity at Florida State.

Sam Pittman, Former Arkansas Head Coach

This one might have to go in the unlikely bucket. Pittman was fired by Arkansas before the conclusion of the 2025 season, and hasn't landed another job yet. He's got a vast background in building some of the best offensive lines in the country. Pittman worked at Georgia from 2016-19, so he's definitely crossed paths with Schumann.

Warren Ericson, Georgia, Offensive Line Analyst

Ericson played at Georgia from 2018-22, and was a starter on the Bulldogs' back-to-back championship teams. Since then, he's moved into coaching, starting off as an offensive assistant at Wofford.

Georgia hired Ericson as an offensive line analyst in 2024. He's unproven, but he's from the Peach State and has learned under Searels and Rauscher.

Defensive Coordinator

Georgia football co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson speaks to reporters on Aug. 6, 2024 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Donte Williams, Georgia, DBs Coach

Williams may have the best chance of any Georgia staffer to follow Schumann to Florida State. He's worked as the defensive backs coach in Athens since the 2024 season, and collaborated closely with Schumann. Over the last decade, he's held roles at USC, Oregon, Nebraska, and Arizona.

An experienced option with knowledge of how Schumann wants to operate, Williams is making around $880K this fall.

Travaris Robinson, Georgia, Co-DC/Safeties

Robinson has been on Georgia's staff as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach since 2024. He's known for his recruiting prowess and has worked across the SEC, spending time at Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, and Alabama, along with a year at Miami.

If Smart doesn't promote Robinson to Georgia's full-time defensive coordinator, Florida State might be able to get its foot in the door. He's making an average of $1.5 million per year.

Will Muschamp, Texas, DC

Another unlikely candidate, but worth bringing up regardless. Muschamp is back in the defensive coordinator role at Texas. However, he's spent a lot of his career in the Southeast. Muschamp worked at Georgia from 2021-25, serving as co-defensive coordinator with Schumann in 2022 and 2023.

Defensively, there aren't many more proven options out there. Prying Muschamp away from Austin is another conversation. He's bringing in a whopping $2.7 million this season.

Chidera Uzo-Diribe, Dallas Cowboys, OLBs Coach

Perhaps Florida State looks to the NFL for its next defensive coordinator? Uzo-Diribe is in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, with Christian Parker bringing him in as outside linebackers coach. Before that, Uzo-Diribe worked in a similar position at Georgia from 2022-25.

Uzo-Diribe is 34 and hasn't called a defense before, but he does have the ties to Schumann.

Defensive Line Coach

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive line coach Tray Scott against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Tray Scott, Georgia, DL Coach

It would be tough for Florida State to convince Scott to make the jump, unless the program can entice him with co-defensive coordinator or full-time coordinator duties. He's worked for Smart since 2017 and doesn't have any reason to leave Georgia unless it's for a major promotion.

Scott is a proven developer and an elite recruiter. He's making over $1.2 million this season.

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Georgia, Defensive Quality Control

Brumbaugh has assisted Scott with the Bulldogs' defensive front since 2025. He was formerly a co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Maryland. He's also worked at Auburn, Colorado, Kentucky, Oregon, Tennessee, and Coastal Carolina.

Though not currently an on-field coach, he has over two decades of experience.

Outside Linebackers Coach

FSU football defensive line coach Nick Williams talks to media on Nov. 17, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Williams, Florida State, EDGE's Coach

Williams is probably one of the few current FSU assistants who might have a chance of sticking around. He worked at Georgia as a student assistant and graduate assistant from 2018-20, so he and Schumann are familiar with one another. Even though it hasn't really shown up this cycle, Williams is a solid recruiter, and that might start paying off now that he has something to sell.

Larry Knight, Georgia, OLBs Coach

Knight is a current Georgia assistant coach, but he's only in his first season with the program, so he's not as rooted in as some of the other names on this list. Linebackers are part of Schumann's foundation. Whether it's one of the linebacker spots, or both, he might be looking for someone who understands his standards.

With over a decade of experience, Knight is worth a look, even if his relationship with Schumann is relatively fresh. He's making around $400K.

Inside Linebackers Coach

Ernie Sims talks to the media on Nov. 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ernie Sims, Florida State, Interim DC/LBs Coach

In his first season as FSU's linebackers coach, Sims was suddenly thrown into a tough spot when Mike Norvell and multiple other coaches were fired. He seamlessly stepped into interim defensive coordinator duties, helping the program snap an embarrassing road losing streak. Sims is a Seminole through and through, and deserves consideration to join Schumann's staff.

Bryson Allen-Williams, Georgia, Defensive Quality Control

Allen-Williams has worked directly with Schumann over the past two seasons while serving as a defensive quality control coach at Georgia. While young, he was named to 247Sports' '30 Under 30' list in 2025, and has also held roles at USC, North Carolina, and Georgia State.

Defensive Backs Coach

Oct 22, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive back Maurice Smith (2) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mo Smith, Georgia, Assistant Quality Control

Smith officially joined Georgia as an assistant quality control coach before the 2026 season. He played for the Bulldogs in 2016, Schumann's first year on staff. Smith is just begininng his coaching career following a stint in the NFL and the XFL.

Robert Muschamp, Dallas Cowboys, Assistant Secondary Coach

At 29 years old, Muschamp is working as the assistant secondary coach for the Dallas Cowboys. He also spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. Muschamp was at Georgia from 2021-23 in defensive quality control coach and defensive analyst roles.

Nickels/Stars Coach

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tailback Prather Hudson (24) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Thacker, Georgia, Nickels/Stars Coach

It makes sense for Schumann to bring in a coach who is already familiar with a unique position in the defense. Stars are essentially hybrid outside linebackers/nickels. Thacker has coached the unit for Georgia's defense since 2025, and was on staff for the last three seasons in Athens. He's making around $600K this season.

Thacker was previously the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech and Temple.

Prather Hudson, Georgia Southern, Safeties Coach

Admittedly, I'm not sure of Hudson's experience with the nickels/stars spot, but he did play at Georgia from 2016-20, and joined the Bulldogs' off-field staff in 2022. Hudson was a defensive backs graduate assistant in 2024, and was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach the following season. He coached multiple players who played the star position, including Tykee Smith.

Hudson was hired as the safeties coach by Georgia Southern earlier this year. His length tenure with the Bulldogs as a player and coach is worth bringing up.

Safeties Coach

Nov 10, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylin Dickerson (26) works out prior to the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylin Dickerson, Georgia, Assistant Quality Control

Dickerson joined Georgia as an assistant quality control coach in 2026, where he assists with the safeties. He coached cornerbacks for two seasons at Murray State. Dickerson was also a defensive assistant at South Carolina, where he spent his playing career.

David Metcalf, Western Kentucky, Safeties Coach

Metcalf spent four seasons as an assistant quality control coach at Georgia from 2022-25. He was hired as Western Kentucky's safeties coach earlier this year. Metcalf was on the Bulldogs' staff for their back-to-back championship run. He previously worked at the D3 level for McMurry University

Special Teams Coordinator

Oct 31, 2026; Livingston, AL, USA; Head coach Scott Cochran wears a cap with his trademark “Yeah” on it as he coaches his team against Valdosta State at the University of West Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adam Ray, Georgia, Special Teams Analyst

Ray has assisted the Bulldogs in a variety of roles dating back to 2014. He was promoted to special teams quality control coach in 2022, and earned special teams analyst duties in 2023. Ray is young, and he's got a strong ethic and background that Schumann can count on if both parties feel like it's time for him to take the next step.

Scott Cochran, West Alabama, Head Coach

This is probably our last unlikely option on the list. It would be fun to think about though, as Scott Cochran helped build Alabama into an elite program in the weight room. Maybe he can come put some spinners on that thing for the Seminoles? Cochran has jumped more into the coaching realm recently.

He was Georgia's special teams coordinator from 2020-23. Cochran resurfaced as West Alabama's head coach in 2025, where he's 11-9 through two seasons. The Tigers lost four of their final five games in 2026, and dropped four straight contests to conclude the 2025 season.

Again, this is a stretch, but it just goes to show how far Schumann's connections go.

Strength & Conditioning Coach

Lonnie Brown, Georgia, Senior Associate Director of S&C

Brown graduated from Alabama and was an assistant strength and conditioning assistant during Schumann's final year with the Crimson Tide. He worked at Arizona State, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State before the Bulldogs brought him on in 2022.

He was promoted to senior associate director of strength and conditioning, which means he's essentially No. 2 on the totem pole. Schumann won't find many better options to lead his strength and conditioning program at Florida State, as the Bulldogs have produced some absolute monsters during Kirby Smart's tenure.

Brown is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Brandon Gilbert, Georgia, Associate Director of S&C

Gilbert has worked alongside Georgia's staff as an associate director of strength and conditioning since 2024. He's also gained experience in the field at Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina, and Indiana.

He was the director of strength and conditioning for the Buccaneers from 2020-24. With his inside knowledge of the Bulldogs' operation, Gilbert wouldn't be a bad choice if Brown turns the Seminoles down.