CBS Sports Lists Two Florida State Seminoles In Top-151 Players For 2024 Season
Florida State's roster is going to look a lot different in 2024. That's simply a matter of life after the program sent 13 players to the NFL while adding 40 new faces over the offseason. Regardless of the moving parts, the Seminoles are still expected to have some of the best players in college football on their roster.
Earlier this week, CBS Sports released a list of the top 151 players in the sport entering the new year. FSU ended up having two standouts included as defensive end Patrick Payton slotted in at No. 35 while quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was mentioned in the final selections at No. 149.
Payton checked in as the No. 5 edge in the rankings behind players such as Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. (No. 2), LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. (No. 16), Penn State's Abdul Carter (No. 17), and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. (No. 33). That's a pretty respectable nod with the redshirt junior on the verge of a potential breakout campaign after waiting in the wings behind Jermaine Johnson II and Jared Verse.
The homegrown talent is coming off a respectable season where he recorded 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and ten pass deflections. Payton was the 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year after bursting onto the scene. He's been a familiar face in the rotation ever since.
"There was a bit of drama, but Payton is staying in Tallahassee, where he will see much more attention on the edge with Jarred Verse off to the NFL," Blake Brockermeyer wrote. "Payton has excellent length and get-off and does a nice job not only getting to the quarterback but recognizing blocks. Payton can bend around the edge and can go speed to power with a nice long-arm as well. FSU is definitely glad to have one of the best edge-rushers on its roster this season."
Uiagalelei joined Florida State in January and was recently named the heir-apparent to former star Jordan Travis. While new to the Seminoles, he spent three years at Clemson prior to a career-year at Oregon State last season. Uiagalelei was ranked as the No. 18 quarterback with players such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (No. 4), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (No. 7), Georgia's Carson Beck (No. 8), Texas's Quinn Ewers (No. 15), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (No. 20), Miami's Cam Ward (No. 30), Arizona's Noah Fifita (No. 36), Florida's Graham Mertz (No. 86), and UCF's KJ Jefferson (No. 102) ahead of him.
The former five-star prospect still has potential that Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz are hoping to tap into. He completed 180/315 passes (57/1%) for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing 68 times for 219 yards and six scores in 2023. Uiagalelei has appeared in 48 games, with 40 starts, completing 695/1176 passes for 8,319 yards with 57 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. He's also rushed 343 times for 1,132 yards and 21 more scores. Uiagalelei was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watchlist, the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watchlist and the Maxwell Award Watchlist this preseason.
Uiagalelei had a bounceback season at Oregon State and was one of the hottest quarterback names in the portal. He threw for 21 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, and while his accuracy and consistency are still not where they need to be, they have improved from his Clemson days. Uiagalelei has a huge frame and can move the chains with his powerful legs. Now he gets to play with the most talent he's ever had -- and under the guidance of one of the best play-callers in the game, Mike Norvell.
Payton and Uiagalelei will get a chance to showcase their skills when Florida State kicks off against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24.
