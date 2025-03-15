CBS takes aim at Mike Norvell’s contract—here’s why FSU is still betting on him
There is no use in beating the dead horse of last year's 2-10 Florida State Seminoles team. A "fall from grace" would be putting it lightly after the 'Noles took home the 2023 ACC Championship Trophy and were historically snubbed from the College Football Playoff by the powers that be.
CBS Sports recently ranked the best and worst coaching contracts in the Power-Four and didn't shy away from FSU head coach Mike Norvell's restructured deal after of one of the worst seasons in Florida State history.
"Cover your eyes, FSU fans. Norvell's restructured contract coming off 2024's two-win disaster runs through the 2031 season and his buyout is the largest in the ACC at $63 million," Brad Crawford wrote. "Norvell's new deal following FSU's conference title in 2023 put the Seminoles in a financial straight jacket for the foreseeable future, but who could've imagined last season's all-time fall from grace? Portal evaluations were home runs early, but last cycle left much to be desired from Norvell's staff."
It seems that you can live and die by the NCAA Transfer Portal and throughout so much success that Norvell has had, last year was a gamble that didn't pay off in regard to key positions on the roster. The 'Noles have since reloaded with the No. 7 transfer class in the country and are poised for a rebound this fall.
In 2024, Norvell cleaned house and replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators alongside wide receivers coach Ron Dugans while shifting around the defensive line staff and ultimately gave up play-calling duties to former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn.
It is not all doom and gloom, however; most of the Seminole faithful still value Norvell's coaching acumen, charisma, and drive, with a brand new football-only facility and hundreds of millions of dollars in stadium renovations underway.
Florida State recently settled its lawsuit with the ACC that restructured its contract to incentivize its brand and help keep up with the rest of the Power Four financially. Norvell also dipped into his own pocket and shelled out $4.5 million back into the program's success, so there is a bigger picture going on behind the scenes that a lot of people who don't have direct eyes on the program are missing.
Last year's record is no secret, but don't count out the gears turning in Norvell's and FSU Athletic Director Michal Alford's heads as Florida State tries to turn the ship in the right direction.
