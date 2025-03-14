Top running back to visit FSU Football in near future
Florida State is pursuing multiple running backs in the 2026 class as position coach David Johnson looks to continue adding talent to his unit. The Seminoles have two seniors on their roster entering the upcoming season and could lose other players due to the volatility of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
That has FSU exploring its options as winter turns to spring and there is no shortage of standout recruits.
Top running back Javian Osborne is among the prospects that the Seminoles are in the hunt for. He was last in Tallahassee last summer but that will change in the near future.
According to On3 Sports, Osborne is set to take an unofficial visit for Florida State's Legends Weekend recruiting event on March 21. The special event gives prospective recruits an opportunity to interact with former Seminole standouts.
Over the last few years, stars such as Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, and Jermaine Johnson II have all returned to town. Jared Verse was among those honored in 2024 as his All-American brick was unveiled outside of the Moore Athletic Center.
As a junior, Osborne rushed 156 times for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 168 yards and three more scores. He had six games of 100+ yards, including a season-high 23 rushes for 214 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-46 victory against Rockwall-Heath High School on November 8.
Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn made a trip out to Texas to meet with Osborne in January. The Seminoles could potentially lock in an official visit if all goes well later this month.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 83 overall prospect, the No. 6 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
