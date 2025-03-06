ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
Nebraska transfers defensive end James Williams and linebacker Stefon Thompson are garnering attention from ESPN college football reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale as they listed the two on their "players to watch" for the Seminoles heading into the spring football season.
Florida State will need these two gentlemen to come through for the Seminoles during the 2025 season as the defensive end and linebacker positions lost a lot of talent after the 2023 campaign (DE Jared Verse, LBs Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune) and felt their absence in 2024.
Williams spent both of his years at Nebraska under the tutelage of new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Williams only played in four games during his first season with the Cornhuskers prior to his standout performance this fall. In total, he appeared in 16 games at Nebraska, totaling 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
As for Thompson, he appeared in 11 games, making one start, and totaled 27 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections this fall. Despite playing just 175 snaps on defense, he graded out as the third-best player (76.9) on the unit, per PFF. He would've been the top-rated linebacker on FSU's roster by a wide margin.
ESPN reporters Adelson and Hale had this to say of FSU's additions on defense.
"The defense is getting a fresh start under new coordinator Tony White, and he brings two transfers with him from Nebraska -- edge rusherJames Williams and linebacker Stefon Thompson. Williams arrives with his share of hype, and if FSU is going to regain some semblance of its 2023 magic, finding a pass rusher in the mold of Jermaine Johnson or Jared Verse will be critical."- Andrea Adelson, David Hale - ESPN
