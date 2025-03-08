FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
The Florida State Seminoles have just ended their annual Tour of Duty workouts and now have their sights set on spring camp, which starts in just a couple of weeks. The sidelines will look drastically different than last year's 2-10 fallout season, as significant changes were made both on the coaching staff and roster.
The 'Noles brought in the No. 7 transfer class in the country to help smooth out some of the deficiencies on the roster and have started over at key coaching positions, hiring Gus Malzahn at offensive coordinator, Tony White at defensive coordinator, Tim Harris to coach the wide receivers, Terrance Knighton at defensive line, Evan Cooper at safeties, and a rearranging of sorts, moving defensive ends and special teams coordinator John Papuchis to coach the linebackers.
Florida State landed on CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah's list of eight teams that will need to "fine-tune" their programs ahead of the 2025 season starting in the spring.
"The Seminoles hired Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator and Tony White as defensive coordinator," Jeyararjah wrote. "The 'Noles landed Thomas Castellanos to play quarterback, Duce Robinson to play tight end and James Williams to man the edge."
Castellanos, Williams, and Robinson will undoubtedly have a major impact next season, but they aren't the only new names to know. The Noles beefed up their offensive line with transfers Luke Pittibon, Micha Pettus, Adrian Medley, and Gunnar Hansen to protect Castellanos while giving him targets like Robinson and Squirrel White.
If healthy, Jayson Jenkins should make an impact on defense, and Deamonte Diggs only adds to the big men up front. Jeyararjah wrote that the major overhaul of the coaching staff should help the transition but noted that quick results are expected.
"Still, this is a program that fell from 13-1 to 2-10 in one season. Quick results are expected."
