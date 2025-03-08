Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26

After a great conversation with @vsunseri3 I am EXTREMELY blessed to receive an offer from the University of Florida!!💙🧡🐊#GoGators @JohnGarcia_Jr @On3sports @247Sports @RecruitTheSwamp @ACribeiro3 @coachpinder_ @JerryRecruiting @DBs__Only pic.twitter.com/xF0H3oExPp