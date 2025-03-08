Nole Gameday

Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26

The Seminoles are in a battle to hold onto the blue-chip prospect.

The Florida State Seminoles have built a solid foundation with #Tribe26 that dates back to when four-star safety Darryl "Tre Bell III pledged to the program in October of 2023. Bell III has remained in the boat since then, even sticking with the Seminoles through a disastrous campaign last fall.

With that being said, other programs have picked up their pursuit of the talented in-state safety following a standout junior campaign. Bell III visited Alabama a few weeks ago and recently locked in an official visit with the Crimson Tide. He's earned plenty of offers since the new year, including interest from Georgia, North Carolina, and Nebraska.

The Florida Gators became Bell III's latest suitor on Friday after co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri extended him a scholarship. Bell III is earning buzz after recently impressing at the UA Next Camp in Miami earlier this month with a 4.57 40-yard dash, 4.33 shuttle, 29.3" vertical, and 10'1.5" broad jump.

Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score.

He totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.

The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-0, 192-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 373 overall prospect, the No. 30 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

