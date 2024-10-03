Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Shares Thoughts On Florida State's Struggles
The Florida State Seminoles return from Dallas with yet another loss, bringing their overall season record to 1-4 (1-3 ACC). The 'Noles have just one game before their second of three BYE weeks this season, however that game is facing what could be the toughest opponent on the schedule.
The Florida State-Clemson rivalry dates back to 1970, and since then the teams have played a total of 36 times, with the matchup held annually since the 1992 season. Although the Seminoles lead the head to head with 21 wins to Clemson's 15, and come off an overtime victory in 2023 that will be remembered for years to come, it is hard to deny the fact that the Tigers have been nothing short of dominant in the last month. Following their 34-3 season opener loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers have outscored opponents 165-69, scoring at least 40 points in those three games.
Tuesday afternoon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against FSU, and what challenges the Seminoles bring to the field.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides An Update On Injury To Florida State's Starting Quarterback
"Florida State is always a really tough place to play. Their fans do a great job, there's always a ton of energy down there. Certainly, it's Clemson-Florida State, a lot of well-documented history with this matchup. It doesn't matter what the records are, none of it matters, there's good players on both sides. Florida State's got a bunch of guys that are going to be playing on Sundays, a bunch of 'em, and we need to make sure we need to do to keep improving our team and continue to do some of those things that we're doing at a high level," Swinney said.
"They've got some questions at quarterback on who's going to play, but regardless of who plays, they're a challenging scheme in what they do," Swinney continued. "I think they do a lot of things to challenge you as far as their run design. Whether it's the stretch play, the counter, all the play actions, the boots, the million ways that they screen you, a lot of shots, it's just kinda how they're very aggressive that way. That's how they're built. Good players across the board, we've got to be ready regardless of who runs out there. Defensively, same thing, those two D-tackles are- all them guys up front are playing on Sunday, every single one of them. They're a great looking football team when you turn on the tape and look at the personnel that they have."
Although he has been ruled out for the game due to an injury suffered against SMU, this will be the first time DJ Uiagalelei has faced his former coach since leaving Clemson after the 2022 season. Despite the success Uiagalelei had in his time as a Tiger, Swinney noted that he is playing Florida State this weekend, and not just his former quarterback.
"That stuff doesn't mean anything, I don't get distracted by that stuff. It's not Clemson vs DJ, we're playing Florida State. I don't get caught up in all of the narratives and all that stuff, I just try to get the team ready to play. Whoever they put out there, that's what we try to do, what do they do and how to we attack it and defend it, that's all I focus on," Swinney said.
In the preseason, Florida State was the the favorite to win the ACC and was expected to once again be one of the top teams in the nation, that belief wasn't just held by fans, that was a belief held by the college football world as a whole. Swinney discussed why he thinks FSU just isn't the same this year, noting that external pressure could play a big role in it. Similarly to other coaches, he still thinks that the Seminoles are a good football team, they just need to get back in the right mindset.
"Football is hard, it's a hard game, I mean it really is, and honestly you know, you guys have heard me talk about it a lot, a few plays here or there can really affect the psyche of a team, the confidence of a team, and you know, a couple plays go your way and the next thing you know, it's different," Swinney said. "These kids today are growing up with a lot of noise, a lot of pressure, more than at any time in football history when it comes to scrutiny, expectations, and criticisms, and just some negativity just straight up negativity."
"I think everybody is surprised to see where their record is, but you also have to give the other teams some credit. Nobody ever wants to give, like Georgia Tech, that was a heck of a football game. That was a great game, two plays and it goes the different way, but it didn't and Georgia Tech's a really good team," Swinney said. "Boston College, that quarterback he's a problem, he's a great player, and anytime you've got a guy like that out on the field you've got a chance. That is a tough, physical football game, and that guy was a difference-maker for them. Memphis, Memphis is a really good football team. Anytime you play good teams, especially if you're not playing with the type of confidence and things, it can go the other way."
With Swinney's time at Clemson dating back to 2003, he has his fair share of memories surrounding the Clemson-FSU rivalry, some being good, while others being bad. However, he mentioned that his favorite memory came in 2008 when the Tigers traveled to Tallahassee for Swinney's second game as head coach, a position which he took over in the middle of that year following the resignation of then head coach Terry Bowden. Swinney said that even though his Tigers lost, it was the hospitality and class shown by Bobby Bowden that made Swinney feel special.
"I just remember being kind of nervous before the game, I mean you got to go meet Bobby Bowden, and obviously I knew him but I had never been in this role, and he was just amazing. he was so gracious and just kind," Swinney said. "In fact my mom had come to that game and she'd gone to dinner that Friday night and Bobby Bowden was at the same restaurant, I guess he went out to a restaurant on Friday nights or something, but I remember I had little Will with me, I got a picture in my office of little Will and Bobby Bowden and me, and at that point I had one career win. One against Boston College. It was just this surreal moment. I didn't know if I would be here in three weeks, but it was just a really cool moment. We got our butts beat, but we competed."
The Seminoles and Tigers will add to the storybooks on Saturday, October 5th at 7:00 PM EST in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Star Safety Reportedly Missed Memphis Loss Due To July DUI Arrest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To SMU
• Florida State Fans, Former Players React to Blowout Loss to SMU Mustangs
• Mike Norvell Explains Why He Replaced DJ Uiagalelei With Brock Glenn During FSU's Loss
• Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs