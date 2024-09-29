Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs
The Florida State Seminoles ended a three-game homestand last weekend with a 14-9 victory over Cal, snapping their 0-3 start to the season. The 'Noles faced off against the SMU Mustangs on the road with a chance to build a winning streak.
Instead, Florida State was wiped off the field by the Mustangs in a 42-16 loss. The Seminoles were outscored 28-7 in the second half behind a lifeless effort in Dallas. The offensive struggles continued and Brock Glenn even saw his first action of the season after DJ Uiagalelei was injured but it didn't matter as FSU dropped to 1-4 on the season.
SMU received the kick, Breshard Smith got the Mustangs off to a start on the ground, and quarterback Kevin Jennings moved SMU into Florida State territory. Smith made it into the endzone with a 13-yard rush to put the first points on the board of the night.
Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei responded with an 11 yard pass to wide receiver Hykeem Williams followed by another 50-yard catch and run to wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas to put them in SMU territory. Wide receiver Kentron Poitier scored the first points for the 'Noles on a nine-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-7.
The FSU defense held with a sack by defensive end Joshua Farmer and linebacker Blake Nichelson. Defensive tackle Grady Kelly recorded another sack on the following play forcing the first punt for the Mustangs.
Uiagalelei threw his fourth interception of the season on the following drive on a pass intended for Jalen Brown. The misfire led to another Mustang touchdown from Jennings to receiver Jordan Hudson off of a 42 yard pass to give SMU its second lead.
The Mustangs tried to pull away with a 27-yard field goal from kicker Collin Rodgers but safety Shyheim Brown was able to get a hand on it to keep SMU off the board. Florida State was able to add two more points before the half from a fumbled snap on a punt turned into a safety to enter the half trailing 9-14.
Uiagalelei threw his second interception to start the half on a pass intended for tight end Kyle Morlock, which gave SMU a positive field position. Two plays later Jennings found R.J. Maryland for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Mustangs up 21-9.
The Mustangs got into a rhythm and Jennings found Maryland for a 15-yard score to make it a 19-point game. SMU was able to drive down the field off of passes to Smith and Maryland who had xx scores on the night.
Florida State brought it to two scores with a 20-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Landen Thomas out of Coulquit County High School after passes to Darion Williamson and Toafili to get the ball down the field. The Seminole defense held on late in the third quarter to force a three-and-out by a batted pass by linebacker Omar Graham, Jr.
It seemed the Mustangs put the nail in the coffin early in the fourth on a one-yard rush from Roderick Daniels, aided by a penalty on special teams after a sure-fire three-and-out.
A final pick six made by Elijah Roberts gave SMU all the confidence they needed to close out the contest. Uiagalelei ended the night with 222 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Quarterback Brock Glenn entered the game to no avail, with the game already out of hand. The Mustangs continued to bring the house to rattle the redshirt freshman, and it was already written in stone that the 'Noles would move on to 1-4 (1-3 ACC) on the season.
The Seminoles will look to rebound ahead of hosting No. 17 Clemson at home on October 5 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
