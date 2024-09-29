Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To SMU
Florida State dropped to 1-4 on Saturday night after being taken to the woodshed by SMU. The margin was just five at halftime but the floodgates opened in the second half as the Seminoles slowly unraveled. By the end, it wasn't even close as the Mustangs embarrassed FSU to win their ACC opener.
It's evident that head coach Mike Norvell and his team have plenty of soul-searching to do. At this point, there aren't many positives the Seminoles can cling to with the middle of the season quickly approaching. This thing is as close to falling apart as ever.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Darion Williamson (85.3) - 5 snaps
Williamson played just five snaps but he caught one of his two targets for 35 yards. He got open on a deep ball in the fourth quarter that was overthrown.
2. Ja'Khi Douglas (75.0) - 38 snaps
Douglas caught two of his three targets for 61 yards. He had a 50-yard gain on Florida State's first possession that helped set up the touchdown.
3. Brock Glenn (68.5) - 8 snaps
Glenn led two scoreless drives in the fourth quarter and missed on all four of his passes. He overthrew a potential touchdown to Williamson.
4. Lawrance Toafili (68.3) - 46 snaps
Toafili rushed 15 times for 67 yards while catching two passes for 22 yards.
5. Hykeem Williams (65.6) - 35 snaps
Williams was credited with one catch for 11 yards which came on FSU's first possession.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. TJ Ferguson (51.0) - 51 snaps
Ferguson started and continued to struggle. He was injured late in the game.
4. DJ Uiagalelei (50.3) - 54 snaps
Uiagalelei melted down after an early pick, completing 12/30 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was replaced by Glenn after a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
3. Landen Thomas (42.9) - 24 snaps
Thomas caught the first touchdown of his career but was flagged for holding and dropped at least two passes.
2. Jeremiah Byers (42.9) - 33 snaps
Byers returned to action after missing the previous three games due to a lower-body injury. He committed three costly penalites during the contest, including a pair of holds that negated two first downs.
1. Amaree Williams (41.8) - 7 snaps
Williams saw the first action of his college career and wasn't credited with a statistic.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DJ Lundy (78.7) - 37 snaps
Lundy recorded four tackles.
2. Sione Lolohea (78.0) - 38 snaps
Lolohea's energy was evident. He finished with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.
3. Aaron Hester (74.0) - 20 snaps
Hester saw 20 snaps and was credited with four tackles.
4. Joshua Farmer (74.0) - 47 snaps
Farmer wasn't as impactful as his last two outings, recording one tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
5. DeMarco Ward (72.6) - 8 snaps
Ward was credited with one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Conrad Hussey (56.1) - 32 snaps
Hussey was burned in coverage and committed a dumb penalty. He totaled four tackles.
4. Darrell Jackson (55.8) - 48 snaps
Jackson was mostly missing in action, finishing with three tackles.
3. Omarion Cooper (54.2) - 6 snaps
Cooper wasn't credited with any stats in limited snaps.
2. Ashlynd Barker (50.6) - 8 snaps
Barker wasn't credited with any stats in limited snaps.
1. Shyheim Brown (38.5) - 43 snaps
Brown recorded four tackles and one pass breakup in his least productive outing of the year.
Full Grades:
