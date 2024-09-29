Florida State Fans, Former Players React to Blowout Loss to SMU Mustangs
After last week's win over the Cal Golden Bears, there seemed to be a slight sense of optimism for the Seminole fanbase. It seemed as if things were starting to click for FSU as despite there being room for improvement, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, the team could find a way to win the game. Unfortunately, whatever hope that had been built up last week is now gone, as the Seminoles suffered a 42-16 loss, one of their largest losses in years.
While things initially seemed as if either team could win, reality would quickly set in as penalties continued to stack up against the Seminoles, and with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throwing three interceptions, which would be converted to SMU touchdowns, there was no path to victory by the time the third quarter was over.
READ MORE: Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs
In the wake of what is hopefully the most disappointing loss FSU will face this season, fans and former players were quick to voice their frustration on social media.
Reactions Below
Former FSU Linebacker Dontavious Jackson Summarizes the Game In One Word
Former FSU National Champion Jacobbi McDaniel Comes to a Sad Realization
2013 National Champion Nile Lawrence-Stample Speaks Out Following the Loss
Former FSU Defensive Tackle Everett Dawkins Calls For a Change On the Field
Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kanell Struggled to Watch at the End of the Game
More Fan Reactions Below
READ MORE: FSU Star Safety Reportedly Missed Memphis Loss Due To July DUI Arrest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at SMU Mustangs
• How To Watch Florida State vs. SMU: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's First True Road Test vs. SMU Mustangs
• Former FSU Basketball Star Signs Extension With LA Clippers