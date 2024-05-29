Deion Sanders Says FSU 'Should've Been In The Playoff' During Colorado Team Meeting
Former Florida State football star, NFL Hall of Famer, and current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders provided an interesting take on the draftees of the schools from the most recent edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Within this list, he included Florida State and said the Seminoles “should’ve been in the Playoff.”
This statement comes six months after coach Sanders said the decision to leave FSU out of the Playoff was simply “business.”
“Unfortunately, it comes down to some business,” Sanders told Newsweek in early December. “And you’re talkin’ about Alabama not being in the College Football Playoff after they defeated the No. 1-ranked team in college football that has been the No. 1-ranked team all season?”
“You’re not gonna leave (Alabama coach) Nick Saban out of the College Football Playoffs. You can forget that. You might as well fight something else. You’d rather argue with Texas or someone like that. And you’ve got to understand, these are all large-market teams, except for Washington. So, your fight would be with Washington, but they’re undefeated as well.”
While these statements do not necessarily contradict, the recent comments from Sanders appear to be somewhat defending his former school for the first time in … a while. For instance, in August of 2023, “Primetime” claimed that he is not in fact a Seminole as he is a graduate of Talladega College – an HBCU in Alabama.
Sanders played four years at FSU and was a two-time All-American. His number has been retired by the school.
Regardless, in a team meeting with the Buffaloes, coach Sanders shared with his players the secret to improving your draft stock: winning games.
"Drafted players, Playoff teams right? … Florida State, should’ve been in the Playoff, but they wasn’t, undefeated season, 10 players drafted. Winners want winners. That don’t mean that these are the best players. But when you have a program that wins, they tend to attract things. Alright, so if you want to go and be one of these winners, all you got to do is win. Sound simple? But that’s what they do,” said Sanders.
Perhaps the tiniest olive branch is reaching out to the seven hills of Tallahassee from the mountains of Boulder.
