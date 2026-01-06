FSU football lands SEC pass-rusher from transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles will have to replenish their defensive front this offseason.

Last year, Florida State brought in four transfers in an effort to boost the pass-rush. None of those players ended up living up to expectations.

READ MORE: FSU football lands first commitment from 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal

Regardless, the Seminoles and new EDGE coach Nick Williams will have to identify a few players out of the transfer portal to strengthen the defense.

Williams has a secured pass-rusher from an SEC program he used to work for.

FSU Adds Texas A&M DE Rylan Kennedy To Transfer Class

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) runs around the edge against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Texas A&M junior defensive end Rylan Kennedy announced his commitment to Florida State following a visit to Tallahassee. Kennedy didn't see any other programs before making his decision.

Though he's played for the Aggies since 2023, Williams and Kennedy did not cross paths in College Station. Williams worked at Texas A&M from 2021-22 before heading to Colorado.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in all 13 games as a backup on defense, along with playing a prominent role on special teams. He totaled 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection. Kennedy saw 176 snaps on defense.

BREAKING: Texas A&M transfer EDGE Rylan Kennedy has Committed to Florida State, his agent tells @On3Sports



He totaled 40 tackles, 4 PD, and 3.5 sacks in his time with the Aggies



Repped by Andrew Ace Thomas & Brian Levy from @GoalineFootball https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MgeHtib8nn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

The Texas native signed with the Aggies as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. His lone career start came in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl, a 35-31 loss to USC, where Kennedy totaled one tackle.

In 36 career appearances, Kennedy has recorded 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound defensive end will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Kennedy joins a defensive end room that includes incoming JUCO Jalen Anderson, three-star Jaemin Pinckney, three-star Cam Brooks, and three-star Chris Carbin.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

READ MORE: FSU football reportedly welcoming back another player for 2026

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News