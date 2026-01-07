Florida State losing starting WR to college football transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles made a change at wide receivers coach last offseason, bringing in Tim Harris Jr. from UCF to Tallahassee, along with Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand.

The move clearly paid off in 2025. Duce Robinson developed into one of the top wide receivers in the nation and crossed the 1,000-yard mark. Plus, Micahi Danzy and Lawayne McCoy each became promising starters with plenty of room to grow.

Robinson previously revealed he was returning to Florida State for another year. The Seminoles were hoping to retain Danzy and McCoy as well.

With that being said, FSU is set to lose at least one member of the trio.

FSU WR Lawayne McCoy Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (15) warms up before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in garnet and gold.

McCoy was a bright spot on Florida State's offense. After returning from a preseason injury, he went on to appear in the final ten games of the season, making seven starts. McCoy caught 27 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

In FSU's regular-season finale loss to Florida, McCoy recorded a career-high six receptions for 110 yards and a score.

NEW: Florida State WR Lawayne McCoy plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports



4-star recruit in the 2024 class. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/HG9vr98pFP — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

According to Florida State sports information, McCoy is the fourth player in program history with a receiving touchdown against Miami, Clemson, and Florida in the same season, joining Barry Smith (1970), Andre Cooper (1995), and Peter Warrick (1998).

McCoy figured to be a full-time starter alongside Robinson and Danzy in 2026. This will force the Seminoles to either pay up and retain him or hit the portal to look for a replacement. Either way, it's not ideal.

The Florida native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He saw action in ten games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 52 yards, returning ten punts for 30 yards, and scoring a two-point conversion.

McCoy stands at 6-foot-1, 184-pounds. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

