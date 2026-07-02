Fastest FSU Football Players In College Football 27

The final countdown is on before College Football 27 releases to the masses. Depending on how deep your pockets are, you could be logging into the game as soon as Thursday.

The popular video game series is bringing in some new features this year, such as calling plays with a sideline view that makes it feel like you're truly leading a program.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

However, sometimes it's the old tools in the shed that bring us back. A big part of the virtual world comes down to speed. Flying down the sideline for a touchdown and bringing back kickoff returns with ease are all part of the fun.

Florida State has 13 players with a 90+ speed rating at the launch of the game. Who are the fastest players on the roster in College Football 27?

— Micahi Danzy, Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed Rating: 95

Though Danzy is the fastest player on the team, this still feels a bit low. Considering the burst he displayed last fall and the multiple records he's broken during his track career, Danzy has an argument to be at least a 97 speed.

— Jamari Howard, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 94

This is interesting, but Howard did run track at the prep level. Injuries have limited his availability during his time at Florida State.

— Izayia Williams, Linebacker

Speed Rating: 92

The developers are showing respect to one of Florida State's incoming true freshmen. Despite missing his senior season and spring practice while recovering from an ACL injury, Williams did showcase impressive athleticism prior to the lower-body ailment. He previously posted a 11.05 100-meter.

— Duce Robinson, Wide Receiver

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) fights off a defender as he runs the ball down the field. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speed Rating: 91

Robinson might not be known for his speed, but he's got enough in the tank to threaten defenses. Combine that with his long stride, and everyone else knows what Florida State fans already know. Robinson will be one of the best wide receivers in the country in 2026.

— Jasen Lopez, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 91

Lopez is a two-sport athlete and his explosiveness is evident on the basketball court.

— Ma'Khi Jones, Safety

Speed Rating: 91

Jones isn't necessarily known for his speed but he'll bring athleticism to the defensive backfield.

— Samuel Singleton Jr., Running Back

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Speed Rating: 91

Florida State fans are already familiar with Singleton Jr.'s explosiveness. He looked better than ever in spring practice. You can argue he should be even higher.

— Antonio Cromartie Jr., Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

A nice nod here.

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

This feels right.

— Jarvis Boatwright, Safety

Speed Rating: 90

We didn't get to see much of Boatwright last season. He's dealt with a few lower-body injuries during his career so it'll be interesting if he's able to get into the mix.

— Nehemiah Chandler, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

Chandler brings capable athletic traits to Tallahassee.

— Karson Hobbs, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

No complaints with this one.

— Quintrevion Wisner, Running Back

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speed Rating: 90

I feel like this is slightly low if Wisner gets back to his 2024 form.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.