FSU Football Projected To Dominate Opening Two Weeks Of 2024 Season In Early Betting Odds
The Seminoles don't have any time to waste out of the gate of the 2024 season. Florida State will be one of eight teams to open its campaign during Week Zero on August 24 with a date against Georgia Tech in Ireland. The international matchup will mark the conference opener for a team that will be integrating 40 new players (23 high school signees, 17 transfers).
Nine days later, FSU will be back in action for another contest that will be important for the program in its quest for a second-straight ACC Championship. The 'Noles will begin their slate of three consecutive home games with a nationally televised tilt against Boston College on Labor Day evening.
The opening two weeks of the year don't look too difficult to navigate on paper. With that being said, the extensive travel and number of new players on the roster hold the possibility of providing an early hiccup. That's not being reflected in early betting odds around college football.
In fact, DraftKings is actually projecting Florida State to dominate its first two matchups with less than 85 days remaining until kickoff. The Seminoles are favored by 13 points against the Yellow Jackets and 21.5 points against the Eagles.
It's been almost two years since Florida State faced Georgia Tech, winning the last head-to-head contest 41-16 in 2022. The Yellow Jackets look a lot different under second-year head coach Brent Key and are returning quarterback Haynes King alongside 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Haynes. The team finished 7-6 last season but went 2-2 against top-25 opponents, defeating (at the time) No. 17 Miami and No. 17 North Carolina.
Boston College provided the Seminoles with a major scare in 2023. Florida State led 31-10 in the third quarter before the Eagles came roaring back down the stretch to cut the deficit to two thanks to the heroics of quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The defense ultimately held on to prevent the upset. The junior quarterback is back for another season and finds himself paired up with former FSU running back Treshaun Ward under the tutelage of veteran coach Bill O'Brien.
A strong start to the year could help the Seminoles answer some of the questions ahead of them with the number of key players they're replacing from last season. Handling Georgia Tech and Boston College would provide Florida State with confidence early on in the campaign.
