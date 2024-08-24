ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss
ESPN's College GameDay was on hand to witness Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. Seminole fans jeered commentator Kirk Herbstreit for over three hours leading up to the event, booing every time he spoke during the pregame show. In the end, Herbstreit ended up getting the last laugh on Saturday.
The Seminoles came up short in a 24-21 defeat while getting outgained 336-291 by Georgia Tech in total yards of offense. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei failed to connect on anything extended downfield while the defensive front was run through with ease as lack of physicality and missed tackles took center stage.
READ MORE: Three Thoughts on Florida State's Head-Scratching Loss to Georgia Tech
Following the defeat, Herbstreit took to social media to express his thoughts on the game. It sounds like he's continuing to try and win favor back from Florida State fans - which probably won't be happening anytime soon.
"Man, tough loss for the Noles over in Ireland to a good GT team. The great news is with the new 12 team playoff, there's still plenty of opportunities to climb back into the bracket. Regroup and keep battlin!"
Herbstreit was one of Florida State's biggest detractors leading up to and during the program's exclusion from the College Football Playoff. He's continued to defend his stance since then while also attempting to play both sides of the coin.
Florida State will be back in action on Labor Day as the Seminoles look for their first win against Boston College.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star and Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Shuts Down Reporter
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs