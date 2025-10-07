ESPN's new bowl projections give FSU football 2 intriguing SEC matchups
As Week 7 approaches and the college football world gains a clearer understanding of where teams around the country stand in relation to the who's who and the who is not, there has been considerable discussion about where teams will ultimately land.
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles started off hot, taking down No. 8 Alabama, East Texas A&M, and Kent State, but then plummeted in a double overtime loss to Virginia, and followed that up with another loss to No. 3 Miami.
The road to the College Football Playoffs seems unlikely for the Seminoles, but there is a path. Although most media pundits have Florida State slated for a lesser bowl game.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach recently put out their Week 6 bowl projections and made some interesting picks.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. LSU
The Florida State vs. LSU rivalry in the Mike Norvell era has been favorable for the 'Noles. Their last two meeting resulted in a thrilling 24-23 victory over the Tigers in 2022, and FSU followed that up with a 45-24 shellacking in 2023.
The Tigers sit at 4-1 so the rematch could make for an interesting one. It could be a chance for redemption for LSU head coach Brian Kelly or for Florida State's Mike Norvell to continue his winning streak.
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Florida State vs. Vanderbilt
Florida State has never played Vanderbilt in the modern era of college football. The Commodores currently sit at 4-1 and Bonagura has them pitted against the 'Noles, headed to Charlotte, but not for the ACC Championship, instead to the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
It would be interesting to see Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia face off against FSU's Tommy Castellanos. Vanderbilt's lone loss thus far has been to No. 8 Alabama.
The Commodores' schedule doesn't favor them, however, so this could be the reasoning behind Bonagura's decision. They face LSU, Missouri, Texas, Auburn, and Kentucky to finish the season.
This does go to show how quickly the world of college football can change. There are still a lot of games to be played, upsets to be had, alongside tears and cheers before it is all said and done. For the Seminoles, it all starts against Pitt this weekend inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
