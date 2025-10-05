21 notes to remember from FSU football's 28-22 loss to Miami
Florida State was dealt a disappointing defeat on Saturday night at the hand of the rival Miami Hurricanes. To make matters worse, it was the first time since 2019 that Miami took down FSU inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles simply made too many mistakes. Three turnovers on offense mixed with missed tackles and lack of attention on defense led to Florida State's downfall.
Here are 21 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss to Miami
- No. 3 Miami beat No. 18 Florida State 28-22 Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium. The loss snapped Florida State's five-game winning streak in the series when both teams were ranked.
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 25-for-45 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. The 25 completions and 45 attempts were both career highs. His 272 yards are the 2nd-highest of his career.
- Castellanos added a game-high 57 rushing yards. The Hurricanes had allowed 49 rushing yards combined to quarterbacks over the first four games of the season.
- Castellanos connected with Lawayne McCoy and Randy Pittman Jr. for his touchdowns. McCoy's touchdown was the first of his career and Pittman's was his second receiving touchdown at Florida State and fourth of his career.
- Pittman led FSU with a career-high seven receptions.
- Micahi Danzy and McCoy scored two-point conversions after FSU's touchdowns.
- Duce Robinson led FSU with 87 receiving yards on six catches, including a long of 30 yards. Robinson has led FSU in receiving three times in 2025.
- Florida State scored a field goal on its first drive after receiving the opening kickoff, the first time Miami trailed in 2025.
- FSU's 19-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter was its third 90-yard touchdown drive of the season. The 19-play touchdown drive was FSU's longest under head coach Mike Norvell.
- FSU's offense had 17 plays of at least 10 yards. Miami had allowed just 33 10-yard plays (8.3 per game), the 9th-fewest in FBS.
- FSU's 404 yards of total offense were the most Miami has allowed in 2025. The previous high was 332 by South Florida.
- Linebacker Blake Nichelson was credited with an 8-yard sack on Miami's first possession, the first solo sack of his career. He split a sack at SMU last season.
- Nichelson, linebacker Stefon Thompson and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls each had six tackles. Defensive back Earl Little Jr. led FSU with seven tackles, his second consecutive game leading the Noles in tackling.
- Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. had four tackles and 1.0 TFL and now has 101 tackles in his career.
- Freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir had his first career pass breakup.
- The Hurricanes rushed for 97 yards, their fewest rushing yards in a game this season.
- Florida State has not allowed a rushing touchdown at home in 2025. Defensive coordinator Tony White's defenses have not allowed a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive home games.
- Punter Mac Chiumento averaged 44.2 yards on four punts, including a career-long 56-yarder. Three of Chiumento's punts were inside the 20-yard line.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg was 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting from 23 and 35 yards. It was his first career game making multiple field goals.
- Freshman running back Ousmane Kromah made his first career start Saturday against the Hurricanes. FSU's offense has had a player make his first career start every game this season (WR Jayvan Boggs vs. Alabama; TE Amaree Williams vs. ETAMU; WR Micahi Danzy vs. Kent State; WR Lawayne McCoy at Virginia; Kromah vs. Miami).
- Freshman defensive lineman Darryll Desir also made his first career start. Transfer defensive lineman Deante McCray made his first start at Florida State. Freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn made his Florida State and collegiate debut.
