Jimbo Fisher visibly emotional in first trip back to FSU since departure
Former Florida State head football coach Jimbo Fisher appeared on the ACC Huddle for the first time on site in Tallahassee before the FSU-Miami game.
Fisher was the head coach of the Seminoles from 2010-17 before leaving for the Texas A&M job.
Since his departure from Aggieland, Fisher took a couple of years off before joining the ACC Network as an analyst.
For the most part, he's been welcomed back with open arms, which made him emotional during the program.
"It brings tears to my eyes," Jimbo said. "You remember your family growing up here, and hearing that chant, there's something to it, boy ... the players, memories; It's Miami week, damn!"
Fisher was highly successful as an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at LSU. They won a national championship in 2007.
Moreover, Jimbo of course won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013, recording one of the greatest offenses ever and producing a 14-0 undefeated season.
Fisher was the last coach to serve both as head coach and call plays to win a national championship.
While appearing on the Trials to Triumph podcast in August, hosted by former FSU fullback Freddie Stevenson, Fisher shared that he had a plethora of head coaching opportunities, but ultimately chose Tallahassee.
“When I left LSU to go from the OC at LSU to the OC at Florida State. People said, ‘Well, that’s a lateral move.’ And it wasn’t no more money. It wasn’t anything else," said Fisher. "But I wanted to be under Coach Bowden before I became a head coach. At that time, I actually had three other head coaching offers that I turned down."
The Seminoles face off against the No. 3 Hurricanes tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC in Tallahassee.
