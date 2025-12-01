Mike Norvell promises plan for FSU football but offers no real specifics
The Florida State Seminoles ended the 2025 season on a low note, with a 5-7 record that left FSU fans wanting more. At the conclusion of 2024's 2-10 season, FSU head coach Mike Norvell promised a plan for change.
FSU fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and brought in Gus Malzahn to coach the offense and Tony White to help out on the other side of the ball.
Florida State's Path Moving Forward Still Taking Shape
Still reeling from Saturday's 40-21 loss to Florida, Norvell was pressed by the media about the plan for change ahead, but could only say that there was a time and place to discuss a path moving forward, only that it would happen soon.
"Right now, just coming out of the game. Obviously, we've got to be better, and we've got to be drastically better from what we've shown. There's a time and place for all that, and we'll get to that here soon."
Norvell Says the Plan is to Improve, Just Not the Specifics
Norvell described FSU as a championship-level program, and said that the meetings to evaluate what has gone wrong just a year shy of winning the ACC Championship in 2023, would start immediately on Sunday.
"We're going to meet tomorrow afternoon. We're going to work, and we're going to assess, address, and do everything that's necessary to go get it better and get it fixed," Norvell continued. "This is a championship-level program, and we need to be competing for championships."
However, it would be hard-pressed for any coach to publicly speak and point a finger at who is staying and who will be around next season; those conversations will have to happen behind closed doors. With the early signing period days away, any drastic changes made public could either bolster player and recruit interest or lose it altogether.
"When it comes to any of those big picture things, we'll address that and do what we need to do when the moment's there. I'm going to handle that," Norvell said. "Myself, administration, players, we're going to meet this week, and as I said, we have to go to work, and we have to go and get it done."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below:
