FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
The Florida State Seminoles lost in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time this season, falling to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night, 28-22.
The final score was closer than the game itself. Facing a 28-3 deficit, Florida State reeled off 19 straight points in the fourth quarter.
In what can be nothing but frustrating for head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles outgained their opponent and lost for the second straight game. Three turnovers in back-to-back contests have made it tough for Florida State to build a consistent rhythm on offense.
Following a 3-0 start, Florida State has suffered consecutive defeats. That has the Seminoles free-falling in the polls.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released following the conclusion of Week 6 of the 2025 college football season.
Florida State continued its slide, dropping all the way to No. 25. The Seminoles also fell from No. 19 to unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Miami moved up to No. 2 with the victory, jumping Oregon, which was on a BYE week. The Hurricanes have three wins over top-25 teams and are the de facto state champions after beating FSU, Florida, and USF.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Alabama moved from No. 10 to No. 8 after getting revenge against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide has won four straight games since losing to Florida State on August 30.
The ACC only has two other teams in the rankings outside of Miami - Georgia Tech at No. 13 and Virginia at No. 19. The Yellow Jackets were off on Saturday while the Cavaliers survived another overtime game, defeating Louisville.
Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
Week 4: No. 7 (+3)
Week 5: No. 8 (-1)
Week 6: No. 18 (-10)
Week 7: No. 25 (-7)
