Florida State fans share frustrations after failed comeback effort against Miami
In the first-ranked matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes in nearly a decade, it may have been the 'Canes that left Tallahassee with a victory, but a fourth-quarter comeback effort led by the Seminoles' offense, similar to what took place in Charlottesville against Virginia, once again left the FSU fanbase with mixed emotions following the upsetting loss.
After being down 28-3 going into the fourth quarter, with all signs pointing to a blowout victory for Miami, the Seminoles seemingly shook off all the mistakes made and scored 19 unanswered points, opting for a field goal on their last possession and attempting an onside kick with under 30 seconds in the game.
Despite coming up short, the 6-point loss once again showed the team's resilience when down in the game, outgaining the 'Canes offensively, and holding them to under 100 yards on the ground. Having said that, three turnovers early in the game allowed Miami to tally 14 points, creating too large a deficit for the 'Noles to come back from.
Although it is nice to look at the positives for FSU, it could be time for the team to be given a harsh reality check, as the Seminoles are now 0-2 in ACC play. It would take perfection throughout the remainder of the season, as well as some help from other teams, if the Seminoles hope to have a spot in the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.
As the Florida State fanbase gathers its thoughts following the intense rivalry weekend at home, many took to social media to voice their frustration, share some of the positives they could find in the loss, and even simply admit that Miami was just the better team on the field.
