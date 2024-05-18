FSU Football's Roydell Williams Featured in Official EA College Football 25 Trailer
As with most college football fans, the official release of EA Sports College Football 25 has come with much anticipation, as the game is set to roll out later this summer in mid-July. With fan bases chomping at the bit to play with their favorite teams and all-star players, the official release of a trailer continued to tease fans as they wait for the red carpet on July 19.
Alabama transfer and current Florida State running back Roydell Williams made his debut in garnet and gold in the new video game trailer, donning the iconic spear emblazoned across his helmet inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The installment will mark the latest edition of EA Sports' college football series which hasn't had an addition since before the 2013 season. The game will include a revamped fan favorite "Dynasty Mode" and "Road to Glory" and, with the changing CFB landscape, a transfer portal alongside high school recruiting.
The FSU rushing attack is not expected to take a step back this season after the loss of Trey Benson to the NFL. With veterans like Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes, joined by newcomers Roydell Williams, Kam Davis, Jaylin Lucas, and Micahi Danzi, there will be plenty of options out of the backfield when playing with a controller in hand under the sticks.
