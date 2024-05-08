BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Veteran SEC Transfer Linebacker From Auburn Tigers
Florida State hasn't been nearly as active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this spring compared to what was a busy December and January. Instead, the Seminoles have explored options at positions of need to potentially upgrade the roster ahead of the 2024 season.
On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn graduate transfer linebacker Cam Riley informed NoleGameday that he was continuing his college career at Florida State. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining and will be competing for a starting job opposite of redshirt senior DJ Lundy.
It was an intriguing transfer recruitment for Riley as he moved on from Auburn a few months ago and initially pledged his services to North Carolina State. However, he backed off of that pledge in recent weeks which opened the door for the Seminoles.
There is a lot of talent in the linebacker room but redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr, redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer didn't necessarily separate themselves from one another during spring practice. Riley is a proven commodity with a ton of experience in the SEC.
The Alabama native originally signed with the Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2020 class under former head coach Gus Malzahn. He stuck around during a tumultuous period for the program, becoming a regular in the rotation over the last two seasons. Riley stepped in as a starter for the 2022 season, totaling a career-high 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.
Riley's role diminished some this past season under current head coach Hugh Freeze. He appeared in all 13 games, recording 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. In the process, Riley posted a career-best 66.6 defensive grade per PFF, including an 85.1 tackling grade. He was on the field for nearly 1,500 snaps on defense and special teams during his time with the Tigers.
It remains to be seen where he slots into Florida State's defense as Riley is bigger than your traditional linebacker at 6-foot-5, 242-pounds. In fact, he's taller and heavier than any current player at the position on the roster. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and linebackers coach Randy Shannon will have to figure out how to utilize him effectively during preseason camp.
Riley joins a linebacker room that includes redshirt senior DJ Lundy, redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr, redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy, sophomore Blake Nichelson, sophomore Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward, true freshman Timir Hickman-Collins, and true freshman Jayden Parrish.
He's the second transfer to commit to Florida State this spring alongside former Colorado defensive back Omarion Cooper.
