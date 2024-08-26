Five Players On Florida State's Defense Who Deserve More Snaps Against Boston College
It's a new week, and with that, a new opportunity for Florida State. There are only seven more days until the second game of the 2024 campaign and if Saturday was any indication, the Seminoles have a lot of work to do to be ready when the Boston College Eagles come to Tallahassee on Labor Day.
The season is still in its early stages, heck, college football hasn't even gotten out of week 1 yet. With that being said, don't be surprised to see some adjustments on FSU's depth chart that's set to be released on Wednesday.
In the meantime, NoleGameday is highlighting five players on Florida State's defense who deserve more snaps against the Eagles.
1. Sione Lolohea, Defensive End
This one, to me, is obvious. Despite playing just 13 snaps and being credited with no statistics, Sione Loloehea was Florida State's highest-graded player on defense (73.9) according to PFF, with a decent gap compared to any of the other Seminoles to see the field. Stuffing the run is probably one of Lolohea's greater strengths but he didn't get enough of an opportunity to showcase that against Georgia Tech, which racked up 190 yards on the ground on 5.3 yards per carry.
Boston College is a threat of its own with a dynamic backfield which includes Thomas Castellanos at quarterback and two-headed attack at running back with Kye Robichaux and old friend Treshaun Ward. With the way Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr. inconsistently set the edge on Saturday, Lolohea's experience, maturity, and physicality might be needed to help this group settle in.
Lolohea was at the bottom of the totem pole among the defensive ends last week with Payton (39 snaps), Jones Jr. (37 snaps), and Byron Turner Jr. (15 snaps) all seeing more action.
2. Blake Nichelson, Linebacker
As a whole, Florida State's linebackers were a disappointing aspect of the defense against the Yellow Jackets, constantly out of position no matter the scenario. Pass, run, third-down, goal-line, it didn't really matter. There were some flashes of high-level play here and there and sophomore Blake Nichelson was a member of the unit who popped up multiple times.
Nichelson combined with Daniel Lyons for a tackle for loss in the second quarter after physically engaging with a blocker and then shedding off to make the play. He's one of the most athletic Seminoles within the linebacker room and I thought he displayed signs of growth in the outing against the Yellow Jackets. The effort was recognized in just 17 snaps as PFF logged Nichelson as the second-highest graded defender on the team while totaling two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
The 17 snaps were by far the fewest of any linebacker to see the field as DJ Lundy (41 snaps), Omar Graham Jr. (35 snaps), and Cam Riley logged more playing time. Nichelson could be useful against the dual-threat ability of Castellanos.
3. Justin Cryer, Linebacker
I just got done highlighting the snap counts for the linebackers but let's dive right back into it. On Florida State's first depth chart of the season, DJ Lundy was listed as a starter at one spot while Cam Riley/Blake Nichelson were co-starters at the other. That left DeMarco Ward as the primary backup to Riley/Nichelson and Omar Graham Jr./Justin Cryer as co-backups to Lundy.
When the linebackers took the field on Saturday, Lundy and Graham Jr. trotted out as the starters, which was a little curious in itself. What might've surprised me the most is that Cryer was seemingly on the outside looking in of the rotation after what I determined to be a strong preseason. Cryer ended up playing zero snaps, only getting involved on special teams.
In the process, Cryer was credited with one tackle, more than Graham Jr. claimed to his name in 35 snaps. Cryer brings plenty of physicality to the field and showed off fluid movement as well as knowledge of the defense in fall camp. The Seminoles have to get him on the field as he's one of those players who is capable of setting the tone.
4. KJ Sampson, Defensive Tackle
Do I need to say more? Florida State's 'freaky' defensive tackle duo of Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson got wiped off the ball by the Yellow Jackets. Even worse, the effort just didn't seem to be there for a defensive line that was hyped up nationally this offseason. Jackson and Farmer combined for three tackles, zero tackles for loss, and zero sacks. To put that in comparison, safety Shyheim Brown totaled a career-high 13 tackles with many of those stops coming at the second level of the defense.
Quite frankly, the long-awaited debut of Farmer and Jackson alongside one another was a flat-out failure. Fluke or not, it's time to think about sprinkling in other defenders to see what they can bring to the table. Redshirt sophomore Daniel Lyons was probably the most impactful in the middle despite seeing 22 snaps to Farmer's 42 snaps and Jackson's 35 snaps.
So, why not lean on a little more youth? Redshirt freshman KJ Sampson is someone we've pointed out consistently dating back to the spring and now fall due to the effort he puts in on every play. That's something the defensive line didn't bring to the table on Saturday. Sampson didn't see any snaps against Georgia Tech but his motor is something you won't have to question if he does enter the game on Monday night.
5. Edwin Joseph, Cornerback
The defensive backfield wasn't even close to the reason that Florida State's defense wasn't successful on Saturday. Now, there are still certain elements that need to be cleaned up from the cornerbacks to the safeties. One thing that caught my attention was Azareye'h Thomas being blocked downfield at different junctures by Georgia Tech's smaller wide receivers. Just keep your eyes on the screen for the end of this play.
I did not expect to see Thomas getting outmuscled like that with the way he played this preseason. Earl Little Jr. also stood out (not in a good way) for his lack of physicality. That's just not going to cut it against Boston College or many other teams on Florida State's schedule and there are some younger players within the unit waiting on their opportunity.
One Seminole I'm watching closely ahead of FSU's second game is redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph. Limited by a shoulder injury last year, his potential as a playmaker was evident throughout the preseason. Joseph didn't get a chance to play on defense this past weekend but he did make an impact on special teams. He delivered arguably the biggest hit of the game with an instant pop on a Georgia Tech punt returner right as the ball arrived. It nearly resulted in a forced fumble for the Seminoles.
Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II are obviously two of the top players on Florida State's team. They were two of three defenders (Shyheim Brown) to play every defensive snap in the game. At nickel, Kevin Knowles II started (26 snaps) while Earl Little Jr. played 10 snaps in relief. Joseph has worked at outside cornerback and nickel during his time in Tallahassee. The Seminoles could use a willing hitter on Labor Day.
