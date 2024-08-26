Five Players On FSU's Offense Who Deserve More Snaps Against Boston College
Florida State's defense was exposed on the ground in a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. What may even be more concerning, however, is how the Seminoles operated on offense against a Yellow Jackets unit that was ranked as one of the worst defenses in the country last year, particularly on the ground. You certainly couldn't tell as new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci limited FSU to 98 rushing yards, including just 40 rushing yards after the first possession of the game.
The passing attack wasn't any better. The Seminoles failed to complete a pass longer than 21 yards and missed deep shots to Ja'Khi Douglas and Malik Benson in the fourth quarter. DJ Uiagalelei was composed on Florida State's final offensive drive but the in-between left much to be desired. He completed 70% of his passes but only totaled 193 yards with zero touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.
The offense is going to have to get it together over the last next week with an upcoming showdown against Boston College on Labor Day. Considering what the Eagles are bringing to town, there could be a lot of points on the scoreboard and Florida State will need to keep up.
In the meantime, NoleGameday is highlighting five players on Florida State's offense who deserve more snaps against the Eagles.
1. Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Florida State showcased versatility when it came to the usage of its running backs on Saturday. Five members of the backfield saw action on the very first drive and in different sequences throughout the game; Roydell Williams, Lawrance Toafili, Jaylin Lucas, Caziah Holmes, and Kam Davis. Lucas's speed and shiftiness showed up early as he caught a five-yard pass and recorded a ten-yard rush for a first down.
After that, we didn't see Luacs very much. In fact, he only touched the ball one more time during the remainder of the game (also in the first quarter) and had just seven snaps on offense. Obviously, being a smaller playmaker, Florida State has to pick and choose spots for Lucas to find success. But in a game muddied up by Georgia Tech's defense, his ability to pop off a big play at any time could have been useful when Roydell Williams (31 snaps), Lawrance Toafili (28 snaps), and Kam Davis (12 snaps) were being utilized.
Williams, Toafili, and Davis combined to record 21 carries for 70 yards, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Those numbers dropped to a pourous 18 carries for 24 yards after the first scripted drive which equates to 1.3 yards per carry.
Florida State's offense only had one rush over 20 yards and it came on Toafili's 28-yard touchdown to open the game. Lucas will be needed to help open things up on the ground and through the air.
2. Landen Thomas, Tight End
The tight end room was basically non-existent against Georgia Tech. Kyle Morlock had one catch for 12 yards on three targets. Brian Courtney scored on a two-point conversion but wasn't targeted in the passing game along with Jackson West. Morlock graded out as the second-worst blocker on the team according to PFF with Courtney and West not far behind. If this unit isn't going to show growth, there's not really a negative in throwing some youth onto the field to see what happens.
Landen Thomas was a player who Mike Norvell identified as being limited during the preseason. The true freshman only saw one snap in his debut at Florida State. Considering the lack of a true receiving threat at the position behind Morlock, this is a spot where the Seminoles can take advantage of Thomas's athleticism. He's arguably the twitchiest player in the room alongside Amaree Williams, who might deserve to be in this discussion as well.
There's no doubt that Thomas has a lot to learn and that his best football is ahead of him. But, I think if the Seminoles utilize his talents as a receiver and keep him out of 1-on-1 blocking situations, he could help the offense as soon as Monday night.
3. Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver
A starting wide receiver needs more snaps? Yes, he does. Ja'Khi Douglas led Florida State in receiving with four catches for 55 yards in the loss to Georgia Tech. The highlights included a back-shoulder grab where he barely got a foot down for a third-down conversion and a route where he sat in the middle of the defense to keep the Seminoles' hopes alive on the final drive. Douglas got open on a deep ball in the third quarter that DJ Uiagalelei threw to his feet, wiping a potential touchdown off the board.
All of Douglas's action came in just 27 snaps, less than Malik Benson (44 snaps) and Jalen Brown (41 snaps). He's been a reliable playmaker throughout his career at Florida State. His strong route-running and open-field speed are attributes that Uiagalelei can hopefully take advantage of moving forward. Douglas could act as a safety net for the veteran quarterback.
Outside of Douglas, the wide receivers totaled seven catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns. 44 of those yards came on the last drive. It's not like the unit was bad, they didn't drop a pass, but the Seminoles could be a lot better.
4. More Wide Receivers (Deuce Spann, Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore)
With that, let's dive into further discussion on Florida State's wide receiver room. Only five players on the unit saw action against Georgia Tech, the same number of running backs that played, with Benson, Brown, Douglas, Kentron Poitier (16 snaps), and Darion Williamson (18 snaps) soaking up those snaps. Brown was limited to two catches, Poitier had just one, while Williamson recorded no catches.
It might be smart to open things up a bit against Boston College to provide Deuce Spann, Lawayne McCoy, and Elijah Moore with an opportunity. Spann's speed and size showed up well at different points of the preseason. I'm also intrigued to see if McCoy and Moore could help the passing attack become more explosive, something Mike Norvell harped on after the team's first loss.
McCoy consistently made plays in camp with his speed and playmaking ability. His progression from spring to fall was evident. Moore just got to Florida State this summer but already impressed with his natural ability as a receiver and his athleticism. The younger receivers might have a chance to break through if the Seminoles continue not to get much production from their veterans.
5. Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Tackle
Hot take? I wasn't a fan of Florida State's offensive line rotations so early in Saturday's contest. It felt like the Seminoles didn't give themselves enough time to establish a rhythm or identity before substitutions and shifts began to take place across the offensive front as soon as the beginning of the second quarter. I understand there are multiple players in the two-deep capable of contributing but it felt rushed in the very first game of the season with so many different moving parts already being the story of this offense.
A lot of criticism is being thrown at FSU's right tackle combo of Jeremiah Byers and Robert, and for good reason. Neither player was particularly competent against the Yellow Jackets, something we saw in camp as well but thought at the time it could be due to the perceived strength of the Seminoles' defensive line. However, Scott, in my opinion, was a complete liability. He didn't show much in the running game and was horrendous as a pass blocker, surrendering an instant sack on DJ Uiagalelei that was negated by a facemask penalty. Scott graded out with a 0.0 pass-blocking grade, per PFF.
I think Florida State has to live with the ups-and-downs that Byers brings to the table as the eight snaps Scott played were arguably detrimental to the offense. Whether it's the injuries, rust, or both, Scott just wasn't able to be effective. I don't believe the right answer is necessarily to go with youth either. There's a reason that Jaylen Early and Lucas Simmons didn't enter the game despite the troubles and remember, the coaching staff watches these players practice every week.
Might as well quickly touch on the interior because Keiondre Jones and TJ Ferguson left a lot on the table. If that continues, I wouldn't be opposed to seeing what Andre' Otto or Jacob Rizy have to offer. Otto's versatility and growth were some of the major talking points of preseason camp.
