Nole Gameday

Florida State Fans and Former Players React to Shocking Loss to Georgia Tech

The fanbase had plenty to say after FSU fell short in Ireland.

Robert Malcom

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After an offseason with a lot of big roster moves and question marks, the Florida State Seminoles took to the field in the highly anticipated Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. For many, the long-awaited game would be an eventual answer to those questions surrounding the team. The expectation for fans was for the team to make a statement win, proving why they were not only deserving of a spot in last year's college football playoff but also why they will make a run for a national title this year.

As we all know, that is not what happened. Despite a successful opening drive from the offense and a few courageous and brilliant kicks from Ryan Fitzgerald, the team not only failed to win the game but failed to prove to anyone why they should be a playoff contender, let alone a team in the country.

Like always, Seminole fans were quick to take to social media to voice their thoughts on the game.

Former FSU QB Chris Rix Responds With Signature Bobby Bowden Line

Former FSU Star Jalen Ramsey Was Quick to Say This Following the Loss

Analyst and Former FSU QB Danny Kannel Acknowledges the End is What Really Matters

More Fan Reactions Below

The Seminoles will return to action Monday, September 2nd, in Tallahassee against the Boston College Eagles.

Published
Robert Malcom

ROBERT MALCOM

