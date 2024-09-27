Former FSU Basketball Star Signs Extension With LA Clippers
It's been the summer of former Florida State basketball stars getting paid. After seeing Scottie Barnes, Jonathan Isaac, and Patrick Williams receive massive contracts to stay with their teams and Malik Beasley getting a solid payday to join the Detroit Pistons, one player left was Terance Mann.
The LA Clippers decided to extend Mann before he enters the last year of his deal and just before training camp starts, signing him to a three-year, $47 million contract extension that will carry through the 2027-28 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. They drafted Mann in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft with the 48th overall pick and he's been with them ever since.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball's 2024-25 Schedule Released
Mann has broken out as a key contributor to the Clippers, starting 71 games last season and all six games in the playoffs, averaging 8.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.6 APG. Just like he was in Tallahassee, he's been a do-it-all Swiss Army Knife for the Clips. Many will remember his 39-point outburst to send the Utah Jazz home in the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals, but his production is usually a little more behind the scenes.
The standout from Lowell, Massachusetts, started over 100 games in his four seasons at FSU and was a key cog in turning the Seminoles into the dominant program they were in the late 2010s. Across his junior and senior years, he averaged 12 PPG and 6 RPG as the leading star for Leonard Hamilton. The fact he's worked his way into a lengthy NBA career should come as no surprise to those who watched him do all of the dirty work in the Tucker Center.
READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at SMU Mustangs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Win Against Cal Football
• Florida State Fans, Former Players React to First Win of 2024
• 20 Notes Regarding Florida State's Victory Over Cal Football
• Two Seminoles Break The Rock After Florida State's First Victory In 2024