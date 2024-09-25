How To Watch Florida State vs. SMU: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Florida State snapped its three-game losing streak last weekend in a 14-9 victory over ACC newcomer Cal. The matchup ended a three-game homestand, and now the 'Noles will take a trip to Dallas, TX to square off against the SMU Mustangs under the lights this Saturday.
The start of the season has been a rocky one and FSU will be looking to bounce back and right the ship that went off course in what was expected to be another ACC Championship season. Florida State has only scored 60 points in its last four matchups, led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has 843 passing yards on the season, scoring two touchdowns while piling on three interceptions.
There seemed to have been a turnaround on defense last weekend with Defensive linemen Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones, Jr., and Joshua Farmer all recording sacks while the secondary kept the Cal offense out of the end zone the entire night.
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings made his first start against the Horned Frogs and was 14 of 19 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns while adding 41 yards on the ground. Jennings, paired with running back Brashard Smith, who scored four touchdowns against TCU, could give the 'Nole defense problems without a productive offense to keep the score even. SMU's defense is nothing to pass over either as they forced five takeaways in the bout, making it three games in a row with three or more turnovers.
The Seminoles are currently underdogs in the matchup, and winning in Dallas, TX, is a must to avoid a catastrophic season.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. SMU Mustangs
Current Records: Florida State (1-3, 1-2 ACC) vs. SMU (3-1, 0-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Dallas, TX - Gerald J. Ford Stadium
TV/Streaming: ACCN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Analyst: Tom Luginbill, Reporter: Dana Boyle
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Spread: FSU +6, (-112), SMU -6, (-108)
Over/Under: Over 48 (-110), Under 48 (-110)
Moneyline: FSU (+180), SMU (-218)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
This matchup will be the first meeting between FSU and SMU.
