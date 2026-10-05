Florida State Football's 12 'Notes To Know' For Louisville Cardinals Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are back on the road for the second time during the 2026 season.

Florida State will take on the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night in a nationally televised contest.

READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win

On Monday, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Road Game Against Louisville

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs for a touchdown as head coach Mike Norvell cheers on the sidelines during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dominant 38-7 win over Virginia, Florida State continues its ACC schedule with a Friday night game at Louisville. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m.

FSU is 18-6 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 7-3 record in Louisville. FSU has won the last two games in the series - a 35-31 win at Louisville in 2022 and a 16-6 win in the 2023 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels set an FSU record with five rushing touchdowns against Virginia. The five rushing touchdowns also set a Doak Campbell Stadium record and match the most for any quarterback in ACC history. Daniels' fourth touchdown went 81 yards, FSU's longest play of the season and the 2nd-longest rush by a QB in school history.

Daniels ranks 3rd nationally with nine rushing touchdowns and is also 3rd with 15.87 yards per completion. He had 183 passing yards, a career-high 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Virginia, the only FBS player since at least 1995 to reach those marks in a game.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion at No. 10 Alabama, the only player in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Daniels needed just 17 completions to rack up 377 yards. His 22.2 yards per completion are the most Alabama has allowed to a player with at least seven completions since at least 1995. The Seminoles scored 36 points at Alabama, the most the Crimson Tide have allowed in a non-conference game in Tuscaloosa since 2000.

FSU's defense allowed just 2.85 yards per play against Virginia, including 0.9 yards per rush. The Cavaliers had 205 yards on 72 plays, with 37 rushing yards on 40 carries. FSU's defense had 10 sacks in the game, one shy of the school record and the most in a game since 1997. The 10 sacks match the most in an ACC game since 2005.

The 37 rushing yards were FSU's fewest allowed in an ACC game since 2016, when Syracuse also had 37 rushing yards. FSU ran for 281 yards against the Cavs, with the +244 rushing margin the largest in any ACC game since 2020 and FSU's largest margin in a conference game since 2016.

In its last two games, Florida State has allowed 14 total points, while holding opponents to a cumulative 3.12 yards per play and 1.77 yards per rush.

The Seminoles rank 2nd in the ACC and 8th in the country with an average of 3.4 sacks per game. Their average of 7.2 tackles for loss per game is 4th in the conference and 20th nationally.

FSU is 21-for-21 in the Red Zone to begin the season, the 2nd-most scores in the Red Zone among teams still perfect in 2026. It is FSU's best Red Zone start to a season since 2023 (also 21-for-21). The Seminoles' Red Zone touchdown percentage of 80.95 (17 of 21) is 1st in the ACC and 11th in the nation.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 21-for-21 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 6-for-6 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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