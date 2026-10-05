FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win

Florida State generated some momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail coming out of its 38-7 win over Virginia.

The Seminoles put forward one of their most dominant performances in years, checking off the first box in what is expected to be a tough October slate.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Dominant Win Over Virginia: 'Very Proud Of Our Team'

A day after the win, Florida State made an addition to its #Tribe28 class, despite continued questions surrounding Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee.

Three-Star DB Commits To Florida State Over Multiple P4 Programs

Man Robinson | Man Robinson/Twitter

On Sunday, three-star defensive back Man Robinson announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida.

"I'm HOME, Noles Nation!" Robinson wrote on social media when revealing the news.

The Seminoles were actually one of the first programs to offer Robinson back in December of 2024. Florida State joined his recruitment shortly after safeties coach Evan Cooper was brought on staff.

Cooper has done a good job establishing a relationship with Robinson.

Robinson visited FSU for the win over Alabama last year. He was most recently on campus in June for a summer camp.

During his junior season at IMG Academy, Robinson has been credited with 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack in 2 appearances. He picked off 2 passes as a sophomore.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 408 overall prospect, the No. 44 CB, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

With the addition of Robinson, Florida State holds four verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The class ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Three-Star DB Man Robinson

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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