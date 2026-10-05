FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win
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Florida State generated some momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail coming out of its 38-7 win over Virginia.
The Seminoles put forward one of their most dominant performances in years, checking off the first box in what is expected to be a tough October slate.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Dominant Win Over Virginia: 'Very Proud Of Our Team'
A day after the win, Florida State made an addition to its #Tribe28 class, despite continued questions surrounding Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee.
Three-Star DB Commits To Florida State Over Multiple P4 Programs
On Sunday, three-star defensive back Man Robinson announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida.
"I'm HOME, Noles Nation!" Robinson wrote on social media when revealing the news.
The Seminoles were actually one of the first programs to offer Robinson back in December of 2024. Florida State joined his recruitment shortly after safeties coach Evan Cooper was brought on staff.
Cooper has done a good job establishing a relationship with Robinson.
Robinson visited FSU for the win over Alabama last year. He was most recently on campus in June for a summer camp.
During his junior season at IMG Academy, Robinson has been credited with 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack in 2 appearances. He picked off 2 passes as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-10, 178-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 408 overall prospect, the No. 44 CB, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2028 Class
With the addition of Robinson, Florida State holds four verbal commitments in #Tribe28. The class ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?
Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson
Three-Star DB Chayse Brown
Three-Star DB Man Robinson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG