Florida State Football's 13 'Notes To Know' For Clemson Tigers Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a Halloween game as they come out of their second and final BYE week of the 2026 season.

On Saturday night, the Seminoles will play another rivalry game, this time hosting the Clemson Tigers.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Could Make Debut Against Clemson

Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 13 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Halloween Rivalry Game Against Clemson

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State hosts Clemson Saturday on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is 21-17 all-time against the Tigers, with a 12-7 record in Doak and an 18-15 record since FSU joined the ACC in 1992.

FSU and the National Football Foundation will recognize Peter Warrick joining the College Football Hall of Fame. Warrick, FSU's career receiving TD leader with 32, is the 12th Nole inductee in the Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels accounted for five touchdowns at No. 3 Miami, including a career-high four passing scores. Daniels previously set the FSU single-game record with five rushing touchdowns vs. Virginia.

Daniels' 11 rushing touchdowns are the most in a season for an FSU quarterback and rank 6th overall in FBS this season. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in all seven games this year, and his five games with at least one passing and one rushing score are tied for 2nd in the nation and 1st in the ACC.

Daniels had an 81-yard touchdown run vs. Virginia and a 75-yard touchdown pass at Miami. He is the only player with a 70-yard pass and 80-yard rush this season.

Daniels ranks 1st in the ACC and 4th nationally with 15.26 yards per completion. He had 183 passing yards, a career-high 136 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Virginia, the only FBS player since at least 1995 to reach those marks in a game.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion at No. 10 Alabama, one of two players in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Wide receiver Duce Robinson leads FSU with 22 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy last week, FSU's first finalist since 2010.

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in six of seven games this year: Ousmane Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving), Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving) and Robinson at Miami (2 receiving).

FSU's defense allowed just 2.85 yards per play against Virginia, including 0.9 yards per rush. The Cavaliers had 205 yards on 72 plays, with 37 rushing yards on 40 carries. FSU's defense had 10 sacks in the game, one shy of the school record and the most in a game since 1997. The 10 sacks match the most in an ACC game since 2005, while the 37 rushing yards were FSU's fewest allowed in an ACC game since 2016, when Syracuse also had 37 rushing yards.

Defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy ranks 12th in sacks and 22nd in tackles for loss this season, leading FSU in both. He has at least 1.0 sack in four consecutive games.

The Seminoles rank 5th in the ACC and 19th in the country with an average of 2.71 sacks per game.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 21-for-21 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 6-for-6 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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