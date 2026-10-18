26 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 43-35 Loss To The Miami Hurricanes

Despite holding a lead on the road for the third time this season, Florida State dropped its 12th straight true road game on Saturday night, falling 43-35 to the Miami Hurricanes.

The ending was controversial, as the refs impacted the result on the final two plays of the rivalry.

READ MORE: FSU Football Suffers Major Blow As Star RB Will Miss Remainder Of 2026 Season

Here are 26 notes surrounding various data points from the defeat.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Miami

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels was 15-for-28 for 298 yards and a career high four passing touchdowns and added 31 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. Daniels' 11 rushing touchdowns lead the team and are tied with Dalvin Cook in 2015 and Antone Smith in 2008 for the most by a Seminole in the first seven games of a season over the past 30 years.

Daniels already holds the FSU record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season. He entered Saturday 3rd nationally in rushing touchdowns in 2026.

Daniels' 2-yard touchdown run capped a 3-play, 15-yard drive late in the first half. It was FSU's shortest drive in yards of the season and matched FSU's shortest over the past three years.

Daniels and Duce Robinson connected for two touchdowns, a 75-yarder that tied the game late in the fourth quarter and a 20-yard score in the first overtime. Robinson led FSU with five catches for 113 yards. It was his second career multi-touchdown game and the sixth multi-score game for a Nole this season.

Robinson's 7 career 100-yard games at FSU are tied for 9th in school history.

Daniels has accounted for multiple touchdowns each game this season. He has a passing and rushing touchdown in five games.

FSU's offense accounted for 35 points and 443 yards of offense. Miami entered the game ranked 1st nationally in scoring defense (9.8 points per game) and 5th in total defense (249.6 yards per game).

Running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 44 yards before exiting with an injury in the first half. He surpassed 1,000 career yards in the game and now has 1,017 rushing yards.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner ran for a season-high 63 yards and four catches for 56 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch that was his first score as a Seminole. It was Wisner's third career touchdown reception and 12th score overall.

For the third consecutive game, linebacker Chris Jones had a tackle for zero yards on 4th-and-1. Jones' nine tackles matched a season high.

Miami was 0-for-3 on 4th down. Opponents are a combined 0-for-7 on 4th down over the past three games.

Tight end Desirrio Riles caught a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was the ECU transfers' first touchdown as a Seminole and fifth of his career.

5th Year rover Ashlynd Barker intercepted Darian Mensah on the Hurricanes' first drive of the second half. It was his team-high second interception of 2026 and fourth of his career.

Barker also led FSU with a career-high 13 tackles, the most for a Seminole in 2026 and the second double-digit tackle game in 2026 (CJ Richard Jr. had 12 at Alabama).

Mensah's interception was his first of the season. He had thrown 16 touchdowns on the season before the interception.

Richard's two tackles give him 100 for his career.

Edge rusher Rylan Kennedy had a 3-yard sack on a third-down play. Kennedy leads FSU with 6.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss and has at least 1.0 sacks in four consecutive games. Kennedy's five tackles were a career high.

5th Year defensive lineman Deante McCray earned his second pass breakup of the season and third of his career.

Tight end Chase Loftin caught a 10-yard pass on 3rd-and-8. The catch was the longest of Loftin's four career receptions. » Freshman Jasen Lopez added a 39-yard catch on 3rd-and-8 on the same drive. The catch was the longest of Lopez's four career catches.

Defensive back Nehemiah Chandler had three tackles and one pass breakup, his second as a Seminole and 15th of his career. He made his third start of the season.

Defensive tackle Daniel Lyons had a career-high eight tackles.

Punter Daniel Hughes averaged 43.2 yards on four punts, with punts of 54 and 51 yards. He now has six 50-yard punts this season and 19 in his career.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski was 5-for-5 on extra points. As a team, FSU has made 189 consecutive PAT, including perfect marks each year in the 2023-26 seasons.

Florida State has dropped a program-worst 12 consecutive road games.

On offense, FSU's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Ousmane Kromah, WR Duce Robinson, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, TE Landen Thomas, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU's starters were DE Deamontae Diggs, DT Mandrell Desir, DT Kevin Wynn, JACK Rylan Kennedy, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Nehemiah Chandler, CB Ja'Bril Rawls, S CJ Richard Jr., S Ma'Khi Jones, and ROVER Ashlynd Barker.

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