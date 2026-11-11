Florida State Football's 13 'Notes To Know' For Pittsburgh Panthers Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles have three games remaining in the 2026 season. The Seminoles need to win at least two of those matchups to return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

Florida State will be wrapping up a two-game road trip on Friday, traveling to Pittsburgh to face off against the Panthers.

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Earlier this week, Florida State released its game notes, which included 13 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Road Game Against Pittsburgh

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles punter Carter Jula (87) tosses the ball to kicker Gabe Panikowski (39) who runs it for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State wraps its 2026 road schedule Friday with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff at Pitt. The Seminoles are 2-0 at Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC, winning in 2013 and 2023.

Rick Stockstill won his first game as interim head coach last week at Boston College. The win was No. 114 for Stockstill, who was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State for 18 years. He became the sixth head coach (or interim head coach) to win his first game as a Seminole, and the first to do so on the road.

Stockstill, a Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame quarterback, was a three-time conference Coach of the Year and led the Blue Raiders to 10 bowl appearances and the first ranked win in program history.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels ranks 3rd nationally with 15.11 yards per completion and ranks 8th with 27 touchdowns accounted for. He is the only quarterback with 13 passing and 13 rushing touchdowns and is one of three P4 quarterbacks with a 70-yard run and pass this season.

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Daniels has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games and eight of nine this year. His 13 rushing touchdowns are FSU's single-season record for a QB and tied for 10th overall in program history, and rank 7th in FBS in 2026.

Daniels accounted for five touchdowns at No. 3 Miami, including a career-high four passing scores. Daniels previously set the FSU single-game record with a career-high five rushing touchdowns vs. Virginia.

Daniels rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion at No. 10 Alabama, one of two players in FBS in 2026 with multiple rushing and passing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He is one of just three players since 1995 to have those numbers in a road game against a Power 4 opponent.

Running back Amari Thomas ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns at Boston College. He became the third Seminole true freshman to rush for multiple touchdowns in an ACC road game, joining Dalvin Cook (at Miami and Louisville in 2014) and Devonta Freeman (at Boston College in 2011).

Florida State has had a player score multiple touchdowns in seven of nine games this year: Ousmane Kromah vs. Central Arkansas (2 rushing), Daniels vs. Virginia (5 rushing) and at Alabama (2 rushing), Samuel Singleton Jr. vs. New Mexico State (1 rushing, 1 receiving), Micahi Danzy at Louisville (2 receiving), Duce Robinson at Miami (2 receiving) and Thomas at Boston College (2 rushing).

The Seminoles did not allow a sack at Boston College, the first time in 2026 and fourth time under offensive line coach Herb Hand that FSU did not give up a sack. The Eagles had just one tackle for loss in the game.

Florida State picked off two passes at Boston College, the second game this season with multiple takeaways (four against SMU). Nehemiah Chandler and Ashlynd Barker lead FSU with two interceptions in 2026.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 23-for-23 on field goal attempts in his NCAA career, including 8-for-8 this season. He is the only active qualified kicker (min. 15 attempts) in any NCAA division that is perfect in his career, and his 23 consecutive made field goals at the NCAA level is the longest active streak.

At Boston College, Panikowski scored on a fake field goal to became the first FBS player since 2023 with a touchdown, field goal and four or more extra points in a game.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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