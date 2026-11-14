'We Didn't Flinch': Rick Stockstill Proud Of FSU Football's Gutsy Win At Pittsburgh

The Florida State Seminoles are back on a road winning streak after outlasting Pittsburgh in a 16-10 victory on Friday night. Shorthanded and on a short week, the Seminoles threw one more punch than the Panthers.

Once again, it was a gutsy and gritty effort. Florida State's offense did enough not to lose, and the defense went out and won the game with a critical turnover that led to a touchdown, and a few huge stops in the fourth quarter.

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill is now 2-0 and has the Seminoles back at .500 with a legitimate chance to make a bowl game.

What Did Rick Stockstill Say After FSU's Second Straight Road Win?

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the victory, Stockstill shared his pride regarding Florida State's performance.

Check out his full comments below.

Opening Statement: "Really proud of our team. Just a phenomenal effort. A show of toughness and resiliency. I talked to the team all week about the most talented team doesn't necessarily always win. It's the team that plays the hardest the longest, that competes the longest, that fights the longest, that's tougher both mentally and physically, and I thought you saw that out there tonight.

We fought, we competed, man, on both sides of the ball. We got critical, critical stops on defense, some critical fourth down stops. Offensively, we got some conversions. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over that one time when we were going into the red zone there. That could've changed the game a little bit quicker but we didn't flinch.

Nobody flinched. Offense, defense, we didn't flinch, and we came back and we made plays. Again, played really good together, complimentary football. We got stops on defense, we got a turnover on defense. Offensively, we converted a touchdown after the defense got us an interception. We finally got a great punt on that last one to pin them back down there.

I thought all three phases, we made field goals, we kicked off good, so really proud of that. Man, I'm really fired up about this team. I love the passion that we're playing with, I love the heart we're playing with, the competitive spirit, the competitive character that we're showing. I believe in them and they're starting to believe in themselves.

Q. How Did The Defensive Line Step Up Despite Injuries?

Stockstill: We're thin everywhere, really. Man, we competed. We were out two defensive linemen again this week, and we don't flinch. Everybody keeps stepping up making plays. I thought their effort was really, really good. I hadn't really looked at the stats yet, but I thought we did a really good job controlling the running game other than the quarterback getting out a couple times.

I thought our linebackers played well. I thought our secondary, our corners really in support, they made some nice plays on the perimeter. I thought we tackled good but yeah, we're shorthanded a lot of places but those guys stepped up and really played well tonight.

Q. How Did Ashton Daniels' Legs Benefit FSU Down The Stretch?

Stockstill: Yeah, Ash, it was critical, because we lost Amari. He didn't play much the second half. He went down with an injury so we were down to one back. That's a hard defense to run against because they give you so much movement. And then we lost Sandman, our center, for the majority of the game so we had to reshuffle our offensive line a little bit.

Herb Hand did a great job making adjustments there. So, it was tough sledding there so it was critical that Ashton had some critical conversions, some critical runs. I wish he could've held onto the ball down there on the one they pulled out from him. He'll get better with that, but I just thought Ashton managed the game really well. He didn't force throws in there, he took what the defense gave him.

He came off his primary read and he checked it down, especially early in the game. I thought he was very efficient in how he played.

Q. What Has He Seen From The Offensive Line Over The Last Two Games?

Stockstill: Well, I think the big thing that helped us, we sped up his reads. We tried to get the ball out of his hands a little quicker. Earlier, we were a little more down the field throws, which requred him to go through some reads, and required us to block, hold our blocks a little bit longer, so the second half we really sped it up.

We threw some bubbles, saw some takeoffs there. Take your three-step, five-step, hit your back foot and let it go so there was a lot of that. We moved the pocket a little bit, we threw some screens in there to try to keep them off balance a little bit. Probably a combination of all that.

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Q. Can You Describe Your Confidence In Gabe Panikowski's 48-Yard 4th Quarter Field Goal?

Stockstill: He's given us no reason this year whatsoever not to have confidence in him. Mainly, I ask him all the time, well, the last two games, where he's comfortable and he'll tell me, and I'll ask him 'hashmark or middle', all that stuff, to make sure that we're putting him in a position where he's confident. I thought he mishit the first one in the first half, or the second one that he made, it didn't come off clean there.

But, he's been money the whole year. He's probably disappointed he didn't score a touchdown tonight. I got a lot of confidence in him and our team does.

Q. What Has He Seen From Jasen Lopez Over The Last Two Games?

Stockstill: JRoc's getting better. He's made some competitive catches the last two weeks. He did a good job on the screens of getting forward, catching the ball and getting more. He didn't dance a lot. So, he's getting better. But, this is a tough defense. It's one of the top defenses in the country statistically.

With the amount of people we've lost, we've lost some weapons, not just Duce but our backfield, so it's everybody. I thought boogie man, snowman, all those guys stepped up, made plays tonight. Landen, on the screen down there in the third quarter after the interception, he made a nice run after catch. O [Desirrio Riles] made a nice catch early in the game on the third and short where we faked the quarterback draw and dumped it to him in the middle.

It's an accumulation of everybody stepping up.

Q. Thoughts On The Defensive Performance Tonight?

Stockstill: I think the biggest thing is we simplified our defense. We've gone to more of a four-man front as opposed to what we were, the three-man front. When you run a three-man front, there's so many different things that the secondary has to be responsible for in the run game, as well as in the passing game. I felt, we felt, that we were putting too much pressure on them, just that they couldn't play.

You look at our corners now. Man, we challenged a lot of balls out there. Charles Lester, he came in there and made some really nice plays. Ja'Bril, he made some nice plays. 11, he should have, almost had that interception. We're playing better, more consistent, in the secondary when we're not giving up big plays like we were previously.

I think we've simplified things and it's made everybody, not just the front seven, but the back guys, the back end, more confident also.

Q. How Special Have These Last Two Weeks Been?

Stockstill: This one was special and I said it in there [the locker room], but my great friend Monk Bonasorte, this is where he's from. When we beat Pitt my junior year 1980 in Tallahassee, Monk had an interception in that game. To come here, all my former teammates, they were texting me, 'Monk's watching you', and I love my friend, I miss my friend Monk. He means the world, meant the world to me. His family, Beverly and sons TJ and Rocky, I see them every day.

That was the first thing I thought of about this game. I miss my friend. These last two weeks we've done something that probably no one thought we could do. I mean, hell, we hadn't won a game on the road in two and a half years and now we've gone back-to-back. We were underdogs coming here and we find a way to win.

This was a sod game so we get to a put a tombstone there in that cemetery. I got a couple in there when I played and now I got one as a coach. I'm just proud of this team, man. They're playing how I hoped they'd play. I talk to them all the time that they're playing for more than just what's in that locker room.

They're playing for everybody; every former player, every former coach that ever put that helmet on and if you leave your heart, you leave your soul on that field, and that's what they did tonight. You can find their heart and soul out there. I just love how we're playing. I love the emotion, the confidence, the belief, the passion, everything we're playing with. It's been a heck of a lot of fun.

Q. Thoughts On Tim Harris Jr. Running The Offense?

Stockstill: At times, it wasn't pretty, but he's doing, the offensive staff, we're doing whatever it takes to win. You don't get a W by how your stats look, you get a W with the points, doing whatever it takes to win. I don't care if we win 16-10, 50-0, 3-2, win the dadgum game. That's what we did.

He's keeping his ego out of it and just doing whatever it takes to win. Tim's done a heck of a job. That whole staff, Herb, Kam, CT, all those guys have done a fantastic job. They're leeping their ego out of it and just doing whatever it takes to win.

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