Florida State Announces Veteran Offensive Lineman Will Miss Remainder Of Year
Florida State has played just five games but injuries are already piling up in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have multiple players sidelined for the year and now will be without a veteran offensive lineman moving forward.
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell announced that senior guard Richie Leonard IV will miss the remainder of the season. Leonard IV has been playing through an injury that has progressed to the point where it's limiting his performance between the lines. Considering he's only appeared in four games, he will have the option to retain a redshirt and play another year.
"Richie Leonard will be out the rest of the season," Norvell said. "Unfortunately, has had an injury that he's been dealing with and it's kind of got to a point where it's greatly affecting his ability to go out there and play. He'll be out for the rest of the year, unfortunately."
Leonard IV is the second-highest rated offensive lineman on Florida State's roster outside of Jaylen Early, per PFF. He started in the first three games and came off the bench in the win against Cal. Despite missing the loss last week, Leonard IV has still played the fifth-most snaps among Seminoles on offense.
With Leonard IV sidelined for the rest of the year, redshirt senior Keiondre Jones and redshirt junior Bryson Estes were listed as co-starters at left guard while redshirt junior TJ Ferguson and redshirt freshman Andre' Otto are considered co-starters at the other guard spot.
The Seminoles previously lost junior running back Jaylin Lucas and wide receiver Destyn Hill to season-ending injuries. Plus, senior running back Roydell Williams will miss an extended duration of time.
Florida State returns to action on Saturday, October 5 against Clemson. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.
