Florida State’s Defense Puts Forward ‘One of Their Better’ Practices
Florida State held its last open media practice on Wednesday as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Cal Bears at home this weekend. The program has been scrutinized since the season began after a 0-3 start, with losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis. The issues have fans concerned about what they're seeing on both sides of the ball, and although the defense looked better in their 20-12 loss to Memphis, there have been numerous weak points up front, particularly stopping the run.
It was apparent that the defense's energy was high during the session and it created a snowball effect throughout the day. Head coach Mike Norvell said that he thought they had 'one of their better practices' which is a good sign.
"I thought our defense had one of their better practices. I felt that just the energy, the approach, that guys were extremely competitive," Norvell said. "I liked what they did, and they were doing it with good communication. You felt their presence and how they practiced today."
Communication has been a harping point this season and building a stronger identity will be crucial if the Seminoles want to salvage the season.
"We're continuing to try to build that. You know, we want that identity, we want that personality, we want guys that, when you step on the field, it's everything that you have."
Norvell has mentioned multiple times that he wants his players to play with "controlled emotion" and after a Tuesday practice that looked like players were starting to waver in controlling emotions, players started to hone in and focus their intensity into a successful Wednesday.
"You can have all the energy in the world, but if you don't have focus, discipline, and communication, then I don't want to say it works against you, but It's not helping you," Norvell continued. "But that's what I liked—I felt that, and I saw it, and I thought the guys just really did a nice job."
Two of the catalysts for the sudden shift in energy were defensive backs Quindarrius Jones and Edwin Joseph who were hyping their teammates up and brought a heightened level of energy. Their enthusiasm helped erupt both sides of the ball and it made the competition even higher.
Norvell said that Joseph has improved significantly over this past month after battling through injury all of last season.
"Quin played last year and got some opportunities. Ed, obviously being injured, I've seen a lot of growth in the last probably month from him, and you know, I think you see his presence just showing up."
Whatever the case may be it could be a bright spot for an otherwise gloomy start of the season for the 'Noles.
Florida State will face an undefeated Cal team, and much like Georgia Tech and Boston College, they put a heavy emphasis on the run game. The game is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST inside Doak Campbell Stadium and will air on ESPN2.
