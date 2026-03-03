Florida State Football Linked to Big Ten Clash in Early Bowl Projections

Bowl game? That's not a term Florida State fans have heard often as of late.

It's a real shame, as the Seminoles used to be a lock to compete in the postseason every year. FSU qualified for 36 consecutive bowl games from 1982 to 2017, an FBS record, winning three national championships during that span.

Since the streak was snapped, Florida State has only gone bowling three times in the last eight years, winning just one of those contests.

There's no telling if head coach Mike Norvell will be able to get the program back on track in 2026. The Seminoles are only 7-17 overall since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, with plenty of embarrassing results in between.

A new slate provides at least a little optimism that Florida State will be more consistent next season.

FSU Projected To Face Big Ten School In Bowl Game

Illinois coach Bret Bielema during the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford released his way-too-early bowl projections.

Crawford included the Seminoles in the field, matching the program up against Illinois in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Illinois is going through a shift this offseason with star quarterback Luke Altmyer moving on to the NFL. In his place, the program brought in former East Carolina signal-caller Katin Houser. However, the Fighting Illini will also have to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Under head coach Bret Bielma, Illinois has developed into a respectable program in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini have won consecutive bowl games, posting a 10-3 record in 2024 and a 9-4 campaign this past season.

Last season, Wake Forest represented the ACC in the Duke's Mayo Bowl with an 8-4 record, defeating Mississippi State 43-29. Eight wins would be a welcome sight for Florida State, considering that's more victories than the program has seen in two years.

Florida State and Illinois have never faced off between the lines.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

